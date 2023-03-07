Emmerdale star Dominic Brunt has furiously lashed out on social media as he defended co-star Lucy Pargeter.

After fans have been giving Lucy a hard time over her portrayal of Chas, Dominic has rushed to defend Lucy.

He’s spoken out on Twitter, praising Lucy’s performance.

Lucy has been getting hate from Emmerdale fans

Since Chas started to have an affair with Al, cheating on Paddy, Emmerdale fans have been hating on Chas.

However, some fans have taken their anger out on Chas Dingle actress Lucy Pargeter too

Lucy has defended herself on a number of occasions, explaining that she is only playing a part.

Now, currently in Emmerdale, whilst Chas’ affair is out in the open and with Al dead, viewers are still spreading hateful messages online.

They’re hating on Chas’ treatment of Paddy during his mental illness storyline, taking things out on Lucy once more.

Lucy spoke out to address the haters, writing on Twitter: “And to think that most of the profiles to proudly paste the #bekind on their profile, quickly moved onto the next # they could equally be part of … I hope your children or in some cases, grandchildren are proud of you!! What fine examples of hypocrisy and schadenfreude.”

Co-star Dominic Brunt has now also rushed to defend Lucy Pargeter as she faces criticism for Chas.

Dominic Brunt furiously defends Lucy Pargeter

Paddy Kirk star Dominic Brunt has taken to Twitter to defend Lucy Pargeter after seeing hate comments about her online.

Throughout the storyline, Dominic has not shied away from supporting his co-star.

Now, he’s encouraged fans to separate the actress from the character before going on to praise Lucy.

Dominic wrote: “Wow!! People still being pretty [bleep] cruel and personal towards my dear friend Lucy Pargeter.

“IT’S A STORY.

“Lucy has selflessly played this story for all it’s worth, knowing she/Chas would be disrespected and insulted on social media, and STILL hit all the beats. Amazing actress.”

Wow!!

People still being pretty damned cruel and personal towards my dear friend @lucyparge. IT’S A STORY. Lucy has selflessly played this story for all it’s worth, knowing she/Chas would be disrespected and insulted on social media, and STILL hit all the beats. Amazing actress.x — Dominic Brunt (@dominicbrunt) March 7, 2023

Now, Emmerdale director Duncan Foster has also echoed Dominic’s message.

Emmerdale director echoes Dominic’s message

Commenting on Dominic’s post, Emmerdale director Duncan Foster has reinforced his message.

The director commented: “Most soaps tackle difficult and challenging stories. Our actors will always try to make it as real as possible. That’s their craft and talent. But as Dom says IT’S A STORY. IT’S FICTION. IT’S NOT REAL. Lucy is just playing her character Chas. Stop the abuse.”

Other fans of the soap have also rushed to praise Lucy.

One fan wrote: “I hate the character for what she’s done, but the actress I have a huge ton of respect for. She’s doing a great job. She doesn’t deserve the hate.”

Another said: “People are too involved. Lucy is a fantastic actress. Why are the public trashing her.. IT’S NOT REAL ITS CALLED ACTING.”

A third person tweeted: “She is a phenomenal actress. She plays the character soooo well, but doesn’t mean people have to be so unkind. She’s just doing her job REALLY well.”

