Does Kelly Neelan die in Coronation Street? It’s not looking good…

It’s a big week in Coronation Street as Millie Gibson prepares to leave the cobbles, but does her character Kelly Neelan die?

Since actress Millie Gibson announced her departure earlier this year, ITV bosses have been promising an explosive exit.

But what we really want to know is if this means Kelly will be killed off.

Things aren’t looking good for Kelly in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

It’s not looking great for her at the moment after being snatched by Kieron outside her hotel. She was last seen staring down the barrel of a gun, while the villain let her believe he’d already killed Gary Windass.

Will Kieron kill Kelly in Coronation Street?

Kelly has been hell bent on revenge since finding out that her pseudo foster dad, Gary, murdered her real dad, Rick.

She even went as far as hiring Kieron to kill Gary for her, offering him £10k.

Kelly planned to leave the country with Aadi Alahan while Kieron did the job.

But after talking to friends and family at her engagement party, Kelly realised she couldn’t go through with her plan.

She called Kieron, who was midway through watching Gary dig his own grave, and told him she’d changed her mind.

But Kieron wasn’t deterred quite so easily and came up with another plan – to double cross her.

Kelly’s life is on the line (Credit: ITV)

Kieron plans to kill both Kelly and Gary

Luckily, Gary managed to escape but, not-so-luckily, he didn’t get to Kelly in time.

He arrived at the hotel where she and Aadi were staying, just as Kieron arrived and bundled her into his murder van.

Kelly’s final scenes air on Friday (September 23) but will she leave Weatherfield in a box or a taxi?

Spoilers reveal that Gary and Aadi will race to save Kelly after a frantic Gary explains she’s in danger and they need to find her.

Meanwhile, Kieron leads Kelly up to the roof of a disused mill. He then tells her that he’s going to kill her and frame her for Gary’s murder.

His plan is to make her death look like a murder-suicide.

Kieron has a gruesome end in mind for Kelly (Credit: ITV)

But as he goes to push Kelly off of the roof, he’s stopped in his tracks by Gary, who has managed to find them.

Gary pleads with Kieron to kill him instead just before a gunshot is heard.

But is it Gary or Kelly who gets the bullet?

Kelly has spent much of this week musing about her dead dad and how the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

But will she be following in his footsteps with an early death?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

