Does Jean die in EastEnders? Jean has been in the BBC soap since December 2004.

In February 2019, Jean was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. At her chemotherapy she met a man named Daniel, who also had cancer, who she grew close to.

But he faked his death, fearing Jean would fall in love with him and he would die leaving her heartbroken.

Jean’s boyfriend Daniel died (Credit: BBC)

However when Kush discovered Daniel was alive, Daniel came back and told Jean the reason he faked his death and they spent his final few months together.

Daniel decided to stop having treatment and after he discovered Jean was given the all clear, he died in Albert Square.

Jean decided to start living her life more. However last year she panicked when she found a lump.

Jean believes her cancer is back (Credit: BBC)

She later went to the doctor for a biopsy, but she was unable to go through with it and fled from the appointment.

Later Jean made a video for her family explaining she knew her cancer was back and she didn’t want any treatment. However it seems she never showed her family the video.

Does Jean die in EastEnders?

In last night’s episode of the soap (Tuesday, March 23) Jean went to see Ruby.

Ruby accused Jean’s daughter, Stacey, of pushing her down the stairs and causing her miscarriage.

However viewers know that Stacey didn’t push Ruby and Ruby had already lost the baby before the accident.

As the CCTV angle made it appear as if Stacey did attack Ruby, Stacey could be facing time in prison.

Stacey could be facing prison (Credit: BBC)

Jean begged Ruby to drop the charges against her daughter, telling her that her cancer was back and it was terminal.

When Ruby asked Jean if she is having therapy, Jean explained that her family didn’t know her cancer had returned.

Jean begged Ruby to drop the charges (Credit: BBC)

Whilst Jean does believe her cancer is back, it’s worth noting that she didn’t actually get the results from the doctor.

It has not been revealed if Jean does die or if Gillian Wright is leaving.

However fans think Jean’s cancer hasn’t returned.

Jean never got her results (if she even had the tests). She's only saying what she believes to be true. #Eastenders — Shannon Ruth Abraham (@Shannon_xoxo) March 23, 2021

Is Jean telling the truth that she is dying with terminal cancer or playing Ruby? #Eastenders @DuncanLindsay — Tam LizAnn ODriscoll (@tamlizann) March 23, 2021

Yeah I remember her assuming it had come back but I don’t remember it ever being confirmed. I hope it’s not. God though, thank god you were wrong about you too!! That must have been such a relief and loads of emotion. — 🏳️‍🌈 Paul 🏳️‍🌈 (@PJN74) March 23, 2021

Jean’s going to look a right fool once it turns out she isn’t dying. #EastEnders — Peta Fox (@TheRadioFanatic) March 23, 2021

Is it bad I'm hoping Jean is lying?! #EastEnders — Kate 💙 | 🧡 Shrimpy stan account 🧡 (@katiephipps) March 23, 2021

I’m sure Jean is lying about the cancer so the charges get dropped #eastenders — Deborahmonet🇨🇮 (@deborahmonett) March 23, 2021

