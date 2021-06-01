Coronation Street viewers have been left with one question on their lips after tonight’s episode: ‘Does Abi kill Corey?’

The Corrie credits will roll later this evening (Tuesday, June 1) as Abi seemingly sets off to exact revenge on the vile Corey.

Not only does she suspect Corey had a hand in her son Seb’s brutal death, but Corey goes on to add insult to lethal injury, too.

Abi becomes emotional at the sight of Seb’s hearse (Credit: ITV)

Corrie spoilers: What has Corey done now?

Corey disgusts Nina as he makes an appearance just as Seb’s hearse pulls into the street.

He insists he wants to pay his respects… however, his actions suggest anything but.

Abi later overhears Corey laughing on his mobile about Seb’s passing. And ominously, she picks up a broken bottle to confront him – and possibly seek her own justice.

Full spoilers for Tuesday’s night episode of Coronation Street can be read by clicking on the link.

So, does Abi kill Corey?

Going by Thursday’s and Friday’s episodes, it seems that Abi does not kill Corey.

However, she and Asha do pursue their revenge after Abi is talked down from assaulting Corey with the bottle.

And it also seems like an under-stress Abi could be about to fall back into some bad habits…

Abi spies a weapon (Credit: ITV)

What happens in Thursday’s episode?

Asha intercepts Abi after seeing the devastated mum is wielding a bottle.

She begs Abi to drop it – and her plans – after highlighting how Seb would not want to her to return to prison.

Sadly, Abi later buys drugs from a dealer. But they end up being slipped into Corey’s drink by Asha after she tells him she believes he is innocent.

Nina can’t believe what she’s hearing when Abi reveals Asha intends to go through Corey’s phone after drugging him.

But how will he react as he begins to stir from his drug-induced slumber and sees Asha looking through his mobile?

It seems Abi WILL NOT kill Corey… this week (Credit: ITV)

And how do things go on Friday?

Groggy but unable to tell things aren’t right, Corey tries to get past Abi and Nina as they arrive at his flat.

Corey, however, loses his balance and topples down the stairs.

But do Asha, Abi and Nina call for an ambulance to assist him or leave him be?

– Coronation Street airs this week on ITV tonight – Tuesday June 1 – on Thursday (June 3) and Friday (June 4) on ITV, all at 9pm.

