The Disney Filter is still blowing up on Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok so we decided to have some fun with it – and our favourite Emmerdale characters.

We are OBSESSED with the results!

1. Aaron Dingle

Emmerdale character Aaron Dingle (Credit: ITV/Snapchat)

Aaron Dingle played by Danny Miller.

I think it’s fair to say Aaron would blend in nicely to the Disney universe.

2. Cain Dingle

It looks like Cain Dingle would make a good Disney hero (Credit: ITV/Snapchat)

Cain Dingle played by Jeff Hordley.

It would be hard to imagine the Dales hardman Cain as a Disney character, but he actually pulls it off pretty well.

3. Bernice Blackstock

Bernice as a Disney character (Credit: ITV/Snapchat)

Samantha Giles plays Bernice Blackstock.

Bernice also suits the Disney look.

4. Jacob Gallagher

The character Jacob is back in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV/Snapchat)

Jacob Gallagher played by Joe-Warren Plant.

With the return of Jacob Gallagher, it felt only right that we turn him into a Disney character.

5. Kim Tate

Kim looks like a Disney villain (Credit: ITV/Snapchat)

Claire King plays Kim Tate.

Kim can definitely pull off the Disney villain look!

6. Leanna Cavanagh

Leanna bares a striking resemblance to Rapunzel (Credit: ITV/Snapchat)

Mimi Slinger plays Leanna Cavanagh.

Liam’s daughter and Jacob’s girlfriend Leanna looks an awful lot like Rapunzel with the Disney filter on.

7. Leyla Harding

Emmerdale character Leyla with the Disney filter (Credit: ITV/Snapchat)

Roxy Shahidi plays Leyla.

Leyla would make a brilliant Disney Princess.

8. Liam Cavanagh

The Disney look seriously suits Liam (Credit: ITV/Snapchat)

Jonny McPherson plays Liam Cavanagh.

Dr Liam looks very similar to Alfredo from Ratatouille in his picture.

9. Liv Flaherty

It looks like Liv could star in her film (Credit: ITV/Snapchat)

Isobel Steele plays Liv Flaherty.

Liv could be the hero of her very own Disney film!

10. Mandy Dingle

Looks like Mandy suits the Disney look (Credit: ITV/Snapchat)

Mandy Dingle played by Lisa Riley.

The Disney filter definitely works for village legend Mandy Dingle.

11. Sarah Sugden

A Dingle Disney Princess? (Credit: ITV/Snapchat)

Katie Hill plays Sarah Sugden.

Sarah Sugden also pulls off the Disney filter very well.

12. Vinny Dingle

Vinny would look great in an animated film (Credit: ITV/Snapchat)

Bradley Johnson plays Vinny Dingle.

Vinny looks like a dad in an animated film, but the Disney looks suits him very well.

Emmerdale usually weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

