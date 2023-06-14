EastEnders logo, Dermot O'Leary and the background of the Thames
Dermot O’Leary to join EastEnders as he bids for role on the soap?

Ooh, we're sure Sharon could make it happen for him

By Tamzin Meyer

In today’s episode of This Morning (Wednesday 14 June), Dermot and Holly sat down with Sharon Marshall to take a look at the upcoming soap spoilers.

Dermot was very enthusiastic about the soap segment today and wanted to take advantage of Sharon’s new role over at EastEnders.

But, is Dermot O’Leary about to join the cast of EastEnders as he begged for a role on the soap?

This Morning's Dermot O'Leary
Dermot asked Sharon for a role on the soap (Credit: ITV)

Dermot asked Sharon for a soap role

On This Morning today, Sharon Marshall went through her usual weekly soap spoilers during her soap segment on the show.

Viewers will know that Sharon recently moved from writing in the Emmerdale team to now working on the storylines over at EastEnders.

Due to this, today, Dermot took this as an opportunity to ask Sharon for a role on EastEnders. He reckoned she could write him into a storyline.

Dermot revealed: “I’d like to be a police officer on EastEnders or Corrie.”

Sharon then responded by saying: “I could see you with Jack. You’ve got the look of an off-duty copper.”

She then joked that she’d ‘raise it next conference.’ Holly and Dermot were both desperate for her to make Dermot’s dream come true.

This Morning's Dermot, Holly and Sharon
Could we see Dermot popping up in Walford? (Credit: ITV)

Dermot O’Leary to join EastEnders?

Dermot has put forward the idea of him playing a police officer on a soap and we think he’d be a great addition to Albert Square.

We reckon the Queen of Soaps Sharon Marshall could easily write him in for a guest appearance.

He wouldn’t be the first celebrity to make a cameo in EastEnders after all.

And, Sharon even said it herself – he’d look great working with Jack tackling Walford’s crimes. Let’s face it, police officers are never short of work in Walford are they?!

