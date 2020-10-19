Denise Welch joins the cast of Hollyoaks: Who will she play?

Denise Welch has joined the cast of Hollyoaks, the C4 soap has confirmed.

The actress revealed the great news on Loose Women today (Monday October 19 2020).

Here’s everything you need to know about Denise and her new role!

Denise Welch joins Hollyoaks as dance teacher Trish (Credit: Lime Pictures)

Who will Denise Welch play in Hollyoaks?

Denise joins the cast to play Trish Minniver, Nikki Sanderson’s on-screen mum.

Trish is a dancer teacher by trade.

She arrives in Hollyoaks under the dark shadow of boyfriend, Brad, who immediately takes a shine to Nikki’s character Maxine.

Denise explained: “I’m going to be playing my lovely Nikki Sanderson’s mum, Trish, who is a dance teacher with a slightly dark side.

“I’ve got a hunky new lover. Because of Covid restrictions, he’s probably very glad he doesn’t have to kiss me, but they’ve also mentioned there may be times that Lincoln might have to be a body double if there’s any jiggy jigs.”

Will Brad drive a wedge between mother and daughter?

Did Denise and Nikki work together in Corrie?

Denise and Nikki previously worked together on Coronation Street when they played Natalie Barnes and Candice Stowe.

And Denise has another Hollyoaks connection – she’s also starred with Chelsee Healey (aka Goldie) in Waterloo Road and is a Loose Woman alongside Kelle Bryan (Martine).

She’ll feel right at home then!

Denise announces her new role on Hollyoaks during Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

What did Denise say about joining Hollyoaks?

Speaking about her new role, Denise said: “I am thrilled to be joining the cast of Hollyoaks in this, their 25th year.

“I’m looking forward to working with some old friends and making new ones.

“The character of Trish Minniver is an actor’s dream and I can’t wait to introduce her to you.”

What has Denise been in before?

Denise has appeared in Soldier Soldier, Waterloo Road, Boy Meets Girl and Benidorm.

She’s been on the panel of Loose Women for more than 18 years.

She is also a bestselling author.

When will Denise first appear in Hollyoaks?

Denise’s character Trish will first appear on screen in January 2021.

Maxine will be shocked to see her mum arrive, after fighting many battles without her family around her.

Denise Welch took part in the Simplyhealth Great Manchester Run 2018 with her son Louis and husband Lincoln Townley (Credit: Daniel/phcimages/Cover Images)

How old is Denise Welch?

Denise is currently 62.

She was born in 1958 in Tynemouth, Northumberland.

Is Denise Welch still married?

Denise is married to Lincoln Townley, 47.

She was previously married to actor David Easter between 1983 and 1988.

She later married Tim Healy in 1988, but they divorced in 2012.

Denise and Tim have two children together, including The 1975 front man Matthew Healy and actor Louis Healy, who recently starred in Emmerdale as Danny Harrington.

Is Denise leaving Loose Women?

Denise will be staying on at ITV’s Loose Women.

She said: “I’m still going to be able to do Loose. I’m excited because I miss my acting. I love the show. It’s their 25th anniversary and I feel very honoured that this role has been created. It’s fabulous.”

Hollyoaks currently airs new episodes from Mondays to Thursdays at 6.30pm on Channel 4, with first look screenings at 7pm on E4.

Loose Women is on weekdays from 12:30pm on ITV.

