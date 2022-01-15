Debbie Webster in Coronation Street is the sassy, financially savvy sister of Kevin Webster. She lived in Weatherfield as a youngster, then left for many years before returning permanently in 2019 as a sidekick to evil Ray Crosby.

Debbie returned almost 40 years after her first stint in the show (Credit: ITV)

So where’s she been and what’s her story?

Who plays Debbie Webster in Coronation Street?

Debbie is played by actress Sue Devaney. She joined Corrie as a teen and the soap was her big television break.

Debbie and Kevin are sister and brother (Credit: ITV)

Since then she’s had roles in Jonny Briggs, Casualty, dinnerladies and Shameless among others.

Sue’s also an experienced stage actress. She’s appeared in Mamma Mia, The Wizard of Oz, Love’s Labours Lost and many more.

Sue’s a passionate spokesperson for the struggles faced by homeless people and even created her own Instagram account giving a voice to people living on the streets.

Debbie’s first stint in Weatherfield

The Webster family moved to Coronation Street in 1984 with dad Bill taking over the builder’s yard.

Debbie was sharp-witted and rebellious and didn’t do well at school, much to her dad’s disappointment. Though Debbie put her exam disasters down to having to keep the family together after the death of her mum.

Debbie was quite a rebellious teen (Credit:Photo by ITV/Shutterstock)

She and brother Kevin often clashed, and never more than when Bill met his future wife Elaine. Kev didn’t like Bill having a romance, but Debbie was keen for the pair to get together.

When Bill and Elaine tied the knot, Debbie moved with them to Southampton. Later, Bill and Elaine moved to Germany and had a son – Carl Webster. Poor Carl never gets a mention but we’d love to see on the cobbles sometime soon!

Return to Coronation Street

In 2019, Debbie came home to Weatherfield, sharp-tongued as ever and this time with a whole lot of money in her account.

Debbie had inherited thousands from her Auntie Vi, and she wanted to give it to Kev. Wish we had a sister like that!

Debbie’s first return was short and sweet (Credit: ITV)

Kev thought about the offer but turned it down and Debbie left again.

Partnership with Ray Crosby

When Debbie came back to the Street in 2020, she was hiding a big secret. She was working with sleazy property developer Ray Crosby in his plan to buy up most of the houses on the cobbles.

But despite her best efforts, Debbie couldn’t keep up the evil businesswoman act. She ended up betraying Ray – who locked her and Kev in the freezer for revenge.

Debbie and Kevin thought they’d die in the freezer (Credit: ITV)

And after the drama of Super Soap Week, when sink holes opened up all over Coronation Street thanks to Ray’s meddling, it was Debbie who got Ray to confess to sexually assaulting Faye Windass.

Deb told Ray he was responsible for Johnny Connor‘s death in the flooded sink hole, and said he had to choose between prison for sexual assault or manslaughter.

What’s next for Debbie?

Right now, Debbie’s made up with sister-in-law Abi, and has taken over the Bistro with Leanne Battersby and Nick Tilsley as well as running several hotels.

Will Debbie get into more trouble in 2022? (Credit: ITV)

Will things stay quiet for the bolshy businesswoman or will there be more drama to come? We know what we’d prefer!

