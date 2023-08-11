Dean Andrews reveals he actually got married a month ago as he shares pictures from ’emotional private ceremony’

Emmerdale star Dean Andrews married his long-term partner Helen in a romantic ceremony at the weekend. However, he has now revealed he actually got married a month ago.

The Will Taylor actor has been avidly sharing pictures of his big day to social media, to the delight of fans.

But he has now re-shared his new wife’s post sharing pictures of their ’emotional private ceremony’ back in July.

Dean and Helen made it legal last month (Credit: Instagram Stories/Dean Andrews)

Dean Andrews ’emotional private ceremony’

Writing on Instagram Stories Dean re-shared Helen’s post and captioned it: “The first time this beauty said yes,” followed by a red heart emoji.

The link takes his followers to Helen’s social media account and a series of beautiful pictures taken on their official wedding day in Gretna Green.

She captioned the shots: “One Month Ago… we officially became Mr & Mrs. We had the most emotional private ceremony to cover the legalities before we had our big shared day… both were perfect in every way @deanoandrews.”

The photos show a loved-up Dean and Helen looking stunning in wedding finery. Helen wore a long white beaded dress and Dean a smart grey suit.

Dean Andrews weds partner in stunning ceremony

The actor, who also turned 60 on his wedding day on Sunday (August 6) has shared plenty of highlights from both his big day and his honeymoon.

The first set of images came on Sunday night showing the couple sharing a kiss inside their wedding venue. Another saw Dean kissing his wife on the cheek as their delighted guests clapped in the background.

The next photo showed the happy newlyweds kissing during the ceremony. And the fourth pic showed the couple beaming as guests threw confetti over them.

Dean wrote: “This beautiful lady @hbg_indiarose has just made me the happiest man alive by saying ‘yes’ to being my wife #deanandhelenmeanttobe.”

He later shared more pictures – including one of him and his ‘two wives’ as on-screen wife Claire King joined in the celebrations.

His soap co-stars offered their congratulations in the comments. Lisa Riley wrote: “CONGRATULATIONS feel the love.”

Amy Walsh added: “Congratulations Dean xxx.”

Dean’s been enjoying a sun-soaked honeymoon (Credit: ITV)

Dean on honeymoon

Following the ceremony Dean whisked Helen off to Majorca and has been sharing pictures from their sun-soaked trip. Earlier in the week he teased he’d had to ‘apologise’ to Helen for taking her to such an awful restaurant, before sharing a picture of a stunning view.

And yesterday he made another cheeky quip!

On his Instagram Story, Dean reshared a picture Helen had taken of him, which she had captioned ‘Team Hubster’. He added across it: “My wife finally realising she’s a lucky lass!”

Cheeky!

But it seems fans of Emmerdale – and of Dean – agree with him because since their nuptials Entertainment Daily’s Facebook page has been flooded with comments saying how gorgeous Dean is!

“Congratulations, you’re such a gorgeous man,” wrote one. Another agreed: “Such lovely eyes.”

“He’s gorgeous and his eyes are to die for,” said one more. And someone else agreed with Dean himself: “She’s a lucky lady, he’s gorgeous, they wrote.”

Dean’s alter ego Will Taylor married Kim Tate last year and it was considerably more dramatic! (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale’s Will Taylor

Dean’s alter ego, Will Taylor, got married himself last year. Wedding Kim Tate in the midst of a massive storm, he was left heartbroken when his ex, Harriet, died on the big day.

Despite rejecting Kim at first, the couple soon got back on happier footing and have remained a strong match ever since.

Fans are delighted by Will and Kim’s pairing insisting they have “great chemistry” and are the “perfect match”.

