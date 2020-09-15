Davood Ghadami went topless as he enjoyed a countryside walk with his daughter.

The EastEnders actor – who plays Kush Kazemi on the BBC One soap – was spotted on a sunny stroll with one of his kids on Instagram yesterday (September 14).

However, the heat was clearly too much for Davood as he whipped off his top to bask in the heat.

EastEnders star Davood Ghadami was spotted on a countryside walk with his daughter (Credit: Instagram Story/therealdavood)

Davood Ghadami enjoys the countryside

Filming himself, the 38-year-old star said: “Taking a lovely stroll, look at this view. Ah September!

“It’s a beautiful day. I think everyone should take the time to enjoy as much of the countryside.”

Turning to his daughter, he asked: “Can you smell that?”

She replied: “I know, it stinks!”

The soap favourite went topless for the sunny stroll on Instagram (Credit: Instagram Story/therealdavood)

Ending the clip, Davood added: “Enjoy the countryside everyone it smells of…”

The soap favourite and his wife Isobel share two daughters Eva and Grace.

During lockdown, Davood melted the hearts of fans with a post about his daughter’s wish for the future.

His little girl wrote down that she wishes “no one is ever poorly again”.

He shared a snap of a handwritten note and wrote: “I asked my daughter (whilst pretending to be the Genie from Aladdin of course) to write down what her three wishes would be.

Davood plays Kush Kazemi on EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

“This took top spot. Children can feel the weight of what’s happening in the world and they need comfort and reassurance.

“This particular wish may not ever come true but the fact that’s what she asked for makes me proud. And there’s nothing wrong with dreaming big.”

Davood’s on-screen chemistry

Davood’s character Kush enjoys a romance with Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) on the BBC soap.

The pair are often caught up in raunchy scenes, which actress Jessie admits she enjoys.

The star made the confession during a recent episode of EastEnders: Secrets From The Square.

Speaking to host Stacey Dooley about their chemistry, Jessie joked: “I quickly go through the script and go, ‘Oh, we snog! We snog in this one!’

“Sometimes it’s not in there and I say, ‘Davood, do you think we should kiss in this one?'”

Davood first joined EastEnders back in 2014.

