Danny Miller appears in first TV stint since Emmerdale comeback this week

Emmerdale star Danny Miller departed from the soap last year (2022) but now he’ll be back on our screens this week once more.

This will mark Danny’s first TV role after his exit as Aaron Dingle.

But what is Danny Miller’s new TV role? Read on!

Aaron left the village after Liv’s death (Credit: ITV)

Danny left Emmerdale last year after a brief comeback

Emmerdale actor Danny Miller made a brief return as Aaron Dingle during the soap’s 50th anniversary celebrations last year.

Sandra had been scheming to rob daughter Liv of her money.

As Liv cottoned on to what was happening, Sandra’s partner, Terry, attacked her.

Aaron turned up to witness Terry trying to flee, and jumped in to protect his sister.

However, in the 5oth anniversary storm, Liv sadly lost her life.

After making amends with Aaron following their previous falling out, Liv ultimately got crushed by a caravan.

Aaron was distraught as he watched his sister pass away

Soon after, Aaron decided to leave the village once more.

He realised that nothing was keeping him there anymore, especially after he’d found out that Chas was having an affair with Al.

With this, he cut all ties with Chas and left (Monday October 31, 2022).

Danny will appear on Celebrity Catchphrase (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Danny Miller’s first TV role after soap exit

Now, five months after his last television appearance, ITV has announced that Danny Miller will appear on our screens again this week.

Danny’s first role after his Emmerdale exit will be on Celebrity Catchphrase as he competes to win money for charity.

Danny will be competing against Richard Arnold and Rachel Stevens.

The official catchphrase Twitter page shared the update on its feed.

Danny, Rachel and Richard could be seen smiling alongside Stephen in a photo promoting the show.

The announcement read: “The secret is out! Look who’s playing Celebrity Catchphrase with @StephenMulhern this week! It’s VIP’s @DannyBMiller, @RichardAArnold and @MsRachelStevens!

“Tune in on Saturday at 6PM on @WeAreSTV and ITV1.”

We’re sure that Danny will smash it!

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to seeing Danny Miller on Celebrity Catchphrase? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!