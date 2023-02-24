Danny Dyer looking shady as Mick Carter on EastEnders; logo in bottom left corner (Credit: BBC/Composite: Entertainment Daily)
Soaps

Danny Dyer reveals the real reason he left EastEnders

Danny looks back on his time as Mick Carter

By Joel Harley

EastEnders star Danny Dyer has revealed the real reason he left the soap last year.

Danny played Queen Vic landlord Mick Carter on EastEnders for almost ten years, from 2013 – 2022.

Mick was killed off in an enormous Christmas storyline last year – washed out to sea and presumed dead.

But why did Danny choose to leave?

And could Mick return in spite of his apparent death?

Mick sits at the dinner table, looking unhappy next to Linda and the kids on EastEnders
Danny played Mick Carter for almost 10 years on the show (Credit: BBC)

Danny Dyer reveals real reason for EastEnders exit

Speaking to Jonathan Ross as part of the Jonathan Ross Show on ITV1 (airing Saturday, February 25, at 9.40pm), Danny discussed his reasons for leaving EastEnders.

“It’s a very emotional thing, it’s such a big part of me,” he said.

“I tell you what it is, I’m lazy,” he continued. “It’s [bleeping] hard. Thirty pages you’ve got to learn a day. It’s like a film a week.”

He went on to discuss his final scenes on the show, which aired at Christmas last year.

“My final scenes were in the sea, in Ramsgate at 2am. We did the exteriors in the sea and the interiors you go to a water tank. But EastEnders couldn’t get Pinewood, so we had to go to Basildon.”

He continued: “It’s all warm and lovely but to make it look like the sea they put broccoli juice in it. You smell of [Bleep]. It’s [bleeping] broccoli juice. Warm broccoli juice. It was very emotional, but I stunk.

“You don’t have much say in it, I just wanted it to be exciting and quite cinematic. It went down really well, a lot of people were quite touched by it. People were sending me all this stuff, TikToks of kids crying, it really upset them.”

Mick looks sullen as Janine snarls at him on EastEnders
Mick’s exit came amidst an enormous storyline between him and Janine (Credit: BBC)

Could Mick Carter return?

Discussing Danny’s final scenes on the show, Jonathan pointed out that Mick‘s body was never found.

Danny replied: “If it goes [bleep] up I can go back. I can turn up in three years’ time, walk in The Queen Vic smothered in seaweed…”

He continued: “They wanted to keep it open. I’m very privileged and grateful for that job. It really did change my career and my life.”

Mick Carter looking shady on EastEnders
Danny reflected on his time on Albert Square (Credit: BBC)

Danny reflects on EastEnders castmates

When asked if he missed any of his fellow EastEnders castmates, Danny said: “I do miss the people there, there’s no two ways about it but it’s a new chapter for me.”

Asked whether there were any of his castmates he disliked, Danny was equally honest. “There’s a few of them actually, I ain’t going to lie. I won’t say [who], you know. Most of them I love dearly. Not all…” he said.

He went on to discuss his life outside of the soap.

Talking about his grandson, Danny said: “He’s beautiful.”

With his daughter, Dani, being pregnant again and expecting identical twin girls, Danny said it was “petrifying”.

Read more: Who is leaving EastEnders this year?

Mick Carter Swims To His DEATH? 🌊🫣 | Walford REEvisited | EastEnders

Danny Dyer’s full interview airs as part of The Jonathan Ross Show, Saturday February 25 at 9.40pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Are you hoping that Danny returns to EastEnders? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Danny Dyer EastEnders Mick Carter

Trending Articles

Britain's Got Talent
Britain’s Got Talent star welcomes first baby: ‘Being a family of three is the best thing ever’
Brenda Edwards and Judi Love looking shocked on Loose Women
Loose Women fans hit back as panelists flooded with complaints over today’s show
Prince Harry speaking / William and Kate looking serious
Kate and William news: Couple to ‘extend hand of friendship’ to Prince Harry ahead of coronation
Madeleine McCann in a football shirt and Julia posing
‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl Julia’s family finally break their silence over her claims
Helen Flanagan looking straight faced at an event
Helen Flanagan’s toddler son rushed to hospital after ‘horrendous’ accident
Dermot O'Leary looks sad, Alison Hammond opens up about her 'engagement'
This Morning star Alison Hammond pours cold water on ‘engagement’ bombshell