Dame Barbara Windsor has been remembered by EastEnders as the soap paid tribute to the actress following her death.

Barbara sadly died yesterday (Thursday, December 10) at the age of 83 following a battle with Alzheimer’s.

The actress became an iconic national treasure after her roles in the Carry On films throughout the 1950s and 60s. She then went on to play Peggy Mitchell in EastEnders from 1994 until 2016.

Dame Barbara Windsor sadly died (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Now the BBC soap has posted a tribute to Barbara on Twitter.

Alongside a photo, they wrote: “We are all deeply saddened that we’ve lost our Dame. Barbara created an icon in Peggy Mitchell, our formidable landlady.

“To all of us at EastEnders, she was our dearest friend, truly loved and adored by everyone. Our thoughts go out to Scott and Barbara’s family.”

We are all deeply saddened that we’ve lost our Dame. Barbara created an icon in Peggy Mitchell, our formidable Landlady. To all of us at EastEnders, she was our dearest friend, truly loved and adored by everyone. Our thoughts go out to Scott and Barbara’s family. pic.twitter.com/tXgyJTci6V — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) December 11, 2020

Read more: How many times was Barbara Windsor married? Did she have kids?

The soap also posted a picture of Barbara as Peggy, behind the bar of The Queen Vic.

Alongside the photograph, they wrote: “Rest in peace Dame Barbara Windsor, MBE.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EastEnders (@bbceastenders)

How did EastEnders stars react to Barbara’s passing?

After Barbara’s death was announced, tributes poured in from EastEnders cast members.

Adam Woodyatt, who plays Ian Beale, posted a selfie of him and Barbara on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Woodyatt (@adamwoodyatt)

He captioned the post: “I took this when Dame Barbara was filming her last episodes on EastEnders in 2016. I grew up watching Babs in the Carry On films and for me to then work with her, it was a privilege and honour.

“I have so many happy memories and moments that I will always cherish, even when Peggy floored Ian with a punch.

“My thoughts and prayers are with her amazing husband Scott, her family and friends. Rest in peace Barbara xxxx.”

Barbara played Peggy on and off for 22 years (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Barbara Windsor death: What was her last scene in EastEnders? When did she join the soap?

Rita Simons, who played Peggy’s niece Roxy Mitchell wrote on Twitter: “Night night Aunty B. I love you.”

Night night Aunty B. I love you 💔 — Rita Simons (@OfficialRita) December 11, 2020

Other EastEnders stars including Patsy Palmer, Jo Joyner, Jessie Wallace and Danniella Westbrook, also posted tributes online.

Pay tribute to Dame Barbara on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.