Soaps

Dame Barbara Windsor death: EastEnders pays tribute to actress

Barbara joined the EastEnders cast in 1994

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Dame Barbara Windsor has been remembered by EastEnders as the soap paid tribute to the actress following her death.

Barbara sadly died yesterday (Thursday, December 10) at the age of 83 following a battle with Alzheimer’s.

The actress became an iconic national treasure after her roles in the Carry On films throughout the 1950s and 60s. She then went on to play Peggy Mitchell in EastEnders from 1994 until 2016.

Barbara Windsor waving
Dame Barbara Windsor sadly died (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Now the BBC soap has posted a tribute to Barbara on Twitter.

Alongside a photo, they wrote: “We are all deeply saddened that we’ve lost our Dame. Barbara created an icon in Peggy Mitchell, our formidable landlady.

“To all of us at EastEnders, she was our dearest friend, truly loved and adored by everyone. Our thoughts go out to Scott and Barbara’s family.”

Read more: How many times was Barbara Windsor married? Did she have kids?

The soap also posted a picture of Barbara as Peggy, behind the bar of The Queen Vic.

Alongside the photograph, they wrote: “Rest in peace Dame Barbara Windsor, MBE.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by EastEnders (@bbceastenders)

How did EastEnders stars react to Barbara’s passing?

After Barbara’s death was announced, tributes poured in from EastEnders cast members.

Adam Woodyatt, who plays Ian Beale, posted a selfie of him and Barbara on Instagram.

He captioned the post: “I took this when Dame Barbara was filming her last episodes on EastEnders in 2016. I grew up watching Babs in the Carry On films and for me to then work with her, it was a privilege and honour.

“I have so many happy memories and moments that I will always cherish, even when Peggy floored Ian with a punch.

“My thoughts and prayers are with her amazing husband Scott, her family and friends. Rest in peace Barbara xxxx.”

Barbara played Peggy on and off for 22 years (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Barbara Windsor death: What was her last scene in EastEnders? When did she join the soap?

Rita Simons, who played Peggy’s niece Roxy Mitchell wrote on Twitter: “Night night Aunty B. I love you.”

Other EastEnders stars including Patsy Palmer, Jo Joyner, Jessie Wallace and Danniella Westbrook, also posted tributes online.

Pay tribute to Dame Barbara on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

This Morning panto: Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford replaced as hosts today
Pam St Clement pays tribute to EastEnders legend Barbara Windsor
Barbara Windsor death: Ex-EastEnders star Pam St Clement reveals sadness over not seeing late star in almost a year
Dame Barbara Windsor EastEnders and Scott Mitchell
Dame Barbara Windsor death: EastEnders star’s husband pays heartbreaking tribute as she dies at 83
Barbara Windsor husband Scott
How did Barbara Windsor meet husband Scott? Their age-gap romance revealed
Susanna Reid documentary
Susanna Reid documentary viewers spot typo in closing message about Darlie Routier
Meghan and Harry - The Queen
Meghan Markle crowned the most popular UK royal in the world in new survey