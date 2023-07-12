Cruel twist for Adam as Coronation Street ‘confirms’ father of Sarah’s baby?

In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday, July 12), Sarah told Adam that he was the father of her baby.

However, later on she was seen ripping up and binning a letter with the paternity results.

So does that mean there’s a cruel twist in store for Adam? Has Coronation Street ‘confirmed’ that the baby daddy is actually Damon?

Coronation Street: Sarah told Adam that he was the father

Tonight, Sarah tried to discuss the upcoming paternity test results with Adam but he didn’t want to talk about it.

He then went to see Daniel and got angry when Daniel suggested that he and Sarah would keep the baby even if it wasn’t his.

In court, Adam stood up to defend his client but then suffered a panic attack.

When Dee-Dee offered to call Sarah, Adam told her not to and rushed off.

However, Sarah soon found out about Adam’s panic attack as Dee-Dee dropped by the flat.

Sarah then told Adam that he didn’t need to worry about the paternity results.

Adam presumed that he was the father and Sarah didn’t want to tell him otherwise.

Lying to an ecstatic Adam, Sarah told him that she had received a phone call saying that Adam was the baby daddy.

After Adam had told Daniel the news, Sarah could be seen outside ripping up an unopened letter which were most likely the paternity test results.

As Sarah binned the results, did Coronation Street just ‘confirm’ that Damon is the baby’s father in a cruel twist?

Is Damon the baby’s father?

Sarah’s told Adam that he’s the baby daddy and Adam was more than happy to not see any written proof of this news.

But, as Sarah is yet to open the actual results and has now binned them, will she keep going along as though Adam is the baby daddy? She’s clearly troubled by the whole thing, so can she keep a lid on her feelings and carry on regardless?

Is the baby’s father actually Damon? It would certainly be a cruel twist if that turned out to be the case.

