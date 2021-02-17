Craig Tinker has been in Coronation Street since 2011. But who is Craig and who are his past girlfriends?

In tonight’s episode of Corrie (Wednesday, February 17) Faye told Craig that she wanted to give their relationship another go.

Faye wanted to give her relationship with Craig another go (Credit: ITV)

But what happened between them? And who are Craig’s past girlfriends?

Craig Tinker Coronation Street: Who are his past girlfriends?

In 2015, Craig went on a camping trip in Wales with Kirk Beth, Tyrone and Charles where he met a girl named Caitlin.

Caitlin was the daughter of character Dougie Ryan, played by Paddy McGuinness.

Craig and Caitlyn quickly grew close and after the camping trip, she visited the cobbles a few times to see him.

Caitlin was Craig’s first girlfriend (Credit: ITV)

However in 2016, Caitlyn and Craig ended their relationship after she got an offer from a university.

In 2017, Craig was accepted into the police force and his friend Bethany Platt revealed to him she had been raped by police officer Neil Clifton, who was friends with Nathan Curtis.

Nathan and Neil were sent to prison. But in 2018, a girl named Kayla came to work at Speed Daal and immediately took an interest in Craig.

However what Craig didn’t know is that Kayla was Neil’s daughter and she was only trying to get close to him and Bethany as she believed her dad was falsely accused.

Craig later went on to date Kayla Clifton, unaware she was using him (Credit: ITV)

Kayla discovered Craig has OCD and began to use it against him. Eventually Kayla kidnapped Bethany and Craig learnt that she was Neil’s daughter.

She played Kayla the recording of Neil’s confession and she disowned her father. Realising Kayla was only using him, Craig was left heartbroken.

Craig and Faye’s relationship

Craig and Faye have been close friends for many years.

In 2015, Faye noticed she had been gaining some weight and Craig suggested she could be pregnant.

Faye took a test which turned out to be positive and she told Craig they needed to keep her pregnancy secret.

Craig supported Faye when she was pregnant (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

But when Faye went into labour just two months later, she asked Craig to go get her mum Anna.

At first, Owen Armstrong believed Craig was the father of Faye’s baby, who she named Miley.

However later Faye revealed her classmate Jackson Hodge was Miley’s dad.

Craig supported Faye as she decided she didn’t want to raise Miley and handed her over to Jackson and his parents.

Faye told Craig what Ray did to her (Credit: ITV)

The two remained friends over the years, but last year he asked her if she wanted to be more.

They began seeing each other. However when Ray Crosby pressured Faye into sleeping with him, then attempted to rape her, she broke things off with Craig, feeling as if she had cheated on him.

But now she wants to give things another go, could Faye and Craig get their happy ending?

