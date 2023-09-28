Corrie’s Sue Cleaver taking time away from the soap for yet another reality show – this time on the BBC?

Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver is set to star in a major BBC reality TV show, according to reports. If so, this could mean that the actress – who plays fan favourite Eileen Grimshaw – could be taking another break from the soap.

Sue has played Eileen on the ITV1 soap opera since 2000. This won’t be the first time she stepped back from filming Coronation Street to appear on a reality TV show.

She previously starred in last year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! However, her time in the jungle was short-lived – being the third contestant voted out.

But where is Sue off to next? And will she return to Corrie once she’s done?

Sue Cleaver to appear on BBC show Pilgrimage

According to reports by The Sun, Sue will appear on the BBC Two reality TV show Pilgrimage. This will see celebrities of different faiths travel along an ancient pilgrimage route… hence the name.

The five previous seasons of the show have taken celebrities to Santiago, Rome, Istanbul, Scotland and Portugal. It is not yet known where this year’s celebrity cast will be travelling to.

The tabloid have reported that Sue will star alongside six other celebs – including model Christine McGuinness. The other celebrities involved have not yet been revealed.

But what does Sue’s pilgrimage mean for her future on the cobbles?

Is Sue Cleaver leaving Coronation Street?

While her reality TV appearance will no doubt mean more time off from filming, Sue apparently has no plans to leave Coronation Street.

She previously took time off for her time in the I’m A Celeb jungle, although her early exit did leave her with time on her hands afterwards.

Sue met up with her fellow contestants earlier this year, although controversial Conservative MP Matt Hancock was notable for his absence.

