Corrie's Gemma to suffer severe depression in hard-hitting plot

Weatherfield's Gemma Winter is going to suffer from severe depression in a hard-hitting plot coming to Coronation Street.

New mum-of-four Gemma has been struggling with her mental health over the last few months - but it is worse than anyone realised.

Bernie returns to save Gemma from herself (Credit: ITV)

Last night, Gemma locked herself in the garden sobbing as she reached her limit with her four crying babies.

Viewers have seen her mum, Bernie - played by actress Jane Hazlegrove - return to the cobbles determined to help her daughter cope, and she will be the one to try to help her see she needs help.

But things are set to get even worse for Gemma before they get better.

Actress Dolly-Rose Campbell has revealed: "Things get really bad this week, [Gemma] is starting to have awful dreams where she is putting the babies in danger and it is really starting to affect her.

"The health visitor tells her that Llio has lost weight and she needs to increase her milk. This is something that can easily happen but for Gemma it is just another indication that she is a bad mother and that she is not coping."

Things will get even worse when Gemma accidentally locks herself out of the house with her crying babies inside.

Bernie insists on taking Gemma to Dr Gaddas for help (Credit: ITV)

Fortunately, Bernie arrives just in time to help - and realises Gemma needs help.

Dolly-Rose added: "She doesn't feel that she needs to but Bernie tells her that she will tell Chesney about what's been happening if she doesn't go.

"Even in the surgery it is really left to Bernie to tell Dr Gaddas about her worries about Gemma and what Gemma has told her. Gemma tries to play it down as tiredness and this causes a row between her and Bernie...

"As the story develops it becomes clear to Gemma that this is more than just the baby blues and tiredness and she will be forced to come to terms with the fact that she is ill and needs help."

But how bad will things get for Gemma and will she be able to drag herself back?

