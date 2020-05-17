Corrie's Cath Tyldesley 'lined up to replace Holly Willoughby on Celebrity Juice'

Former Coronation Street star Cath Tyldesley is being reportedly lined up to replace Holly Willoughby on Celebrity Juice.

The actress played Eva Price on the cobbles for seven years before quitting in 2018.

Cath Tyldesley played Eva for seven years on the soap (Credit: ITV)

She has gone on to have roles in comedy Scarborough and an appearance on Strictly Come Dancing.

But now it's been claimed she could replace Holly Willoughby on ITV2 panel show Celebrity Juice.

A source told The Sun on Sunday: "Cath is brilliant fun, naturally very sharp and witty, and already has chemistry with Keith as they’re pals.

"She’s also got a girl next door appeal, much like Holly.

"Producers have got a short list of around eight stars, and Cath is very much up. For her part, she has told pals she would be up for it."

Why did Holly quit?

Holly stunned fans earlier this month when she revealed she was stepping down from the show after 12 years.

She said on Instagram: "Thank you @celebjuiceofficial for 12 years of fantastic chaos... I can’t quite believe what we’ve done and how quick that time has gone.

"Thank you to you all for watching..we’ve always had the loudest and best audiences. Also a huge thank you to @itv2 for believing in the show in the first place and for all of your support.

"Over the years the production team has changed, however to anyone lucky enough to have worked on the show, they will know that we really do have the best time, it’s never felt like work and always been to me like a night out.

"Thank you for all your ingenious ideas and hard work... all good things must come to an end and nothing lasts forever.

"It’s time for me to hand over my team captain seat to some lucky lucky person... whoever that is, know you are about to get one of the best jobs in telly working with one of comedies finest... @keithlemon"

The likes of Laura Whitmore, Amanda Holden and Michelle Keegan have also been mooted as potential replacements.

However Michelle shot down speculation and insisted on The One Show that there was no truth to the reports.

