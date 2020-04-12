Corrie's Alexandra Mardell reveals very dramatic lockdown makeover

Alexandra Mardell has revealed her incredible new look, after dying her hair bright purple while in lockdown.

The Coronation Street actress, who plays Emma the barmaid in the soap, has shown off her new hair, which she has dyed after ITV halted filming due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Alex shared a photo of her new 'do on Instagram, writing: "Quarantine made me do it."

View this post on Instagram Quarantine made me do it 💜 A post shared by Ali Mardell (@alexandramardell) on Apr 11, 2020 at 10:36am PDT

The gorgeous photo shows her usual brunette hair is gone, replaced by a bright shade of bluish-purple.

Her castmates couldn't wait to tell her how much they loved it.

Quarantine made me do it.

Ellie Leach, who plays the role of Faye Windass on the soap, commented: "OMG LOVE IT."

Catherine Tyldesley, who left the show in 2018, replied: "I love it!"

Fans also heaped compliments on the 26-year-old, with many commenting on how much it suits her.

Alexandra as Emma in Coronation Street. (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street viewers accuse soap of 'ruining’ popular character Emma Brooker

"This is what happens when I have too much time"

And she is no stranger to lockdown hair makeovers. Just a few weeks ago she revealed another new look on her Instagram Story.

Sharing her last do, she wrote over the video she posted: "This is what happens when I have too much time" with a sticker that says "braids life".

Alexandra Mardell has switched our her brunette hair for a new look (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She also wrote a reference to American sitcom Friends, saying: "Someone give me some shells and call me Monica!"

Bosses at Corrie have cut down how many episodes we get each week, hoping to keep it going until they can get back to work.

Alexandra shared a touching photo on her Instagram when it was announced that production had been suspended.

She captioned the post: "Miss you already! See you soon! But until then, everyone take care and stay safe! Xxx @coronationstreet."

When did ITV stop production on Coronation Street?

Creators of the show released a statement to confirm the news. It read: "ITV has sadly taken the decision to suspend production of Coronation Street and Emmerdale with effect from Monday 23 March.

"We've been doing our best to carry on filming, whilst adhering to the Government's latest health guidelines, to ensure we've episodes of both soaps airing on ITV until at least the early summer.

"However the health and well-being of the production teams, actors, crew and their families is of paramount importance to us and now we feel the time has come to stop filming."

Coronation Street's scheduling pattern has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic and now airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm.

What do you think of Alexandra's new hair? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!