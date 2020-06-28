Corrie's Alan Halsall tricks fans into thinking girlfriend Tisha Merry is pregnant

Actor and Coronation Street star Alan Halsall has tricked fans into thinking his girlfriend Tisha Merry is pregnant.

The Tyrone Dobbs actor posted a picture of a scan with a cheeky message that sent fans wild.

He teased: "Well, here goes ... some exciting news for you all!

"It's come as a bit of a shock but now's the time to share.

"Totally unexpected and we've not told anyone, didn't want to shout it to the world at first until it was confirmed.

Read more: Coronation Street legend Thelma Barlow says it's a shame the soap has lost its comedy

"We can now share this wonderful news with you all and we're very proud to announce."

Fans were overjoyed for the couple, thinking they were expecting a baby.

But he stopped that enjoyment with an addition, saying: "This is a scan of my liver in perfect condition, ready for when the pubs re-open."

One fan said: "Alan, you had me going there!! I was shaking with excitement, I thought it was the patter of tiny feet. You are such a teaser!"

A second said: "Wait is that a baby or is it actually your liver, I'm a bit slow today."

A third said: "Ohhhhhh I really was happy then thought having a baby lol."

Alan and Tisha's relationship history

The actor has a daughter, Sienna, with ex-wife Lucy-Jo Hudson, and she recently welcomed a baby with her new partner.

Meanwhile, Alan and Tisha finally confirmed their relationship last year after months of hiding it.

Alan and Tisha confirmed their romance at Corrie co-star Sam Aston's wedding in 2019.

The couple met on the set of the ITV soap in 2013, when Tisha joined the cast as Steph Britton.

She left the show in 2017 but made a brief return in 2018 as Steph attended the funeral of her brother, Luke.

Read more: Coronation Street fans convinced evil Geoff Metcalfe will be exposed by Nicky

The relationship was the first for Alan following his divorce from Lucy-Jo, who also appeared in Corrie from 2002 until 2005.

The former couple split in 2018 and confirmed they were getting a divorce, but revealed they were remaining friends and devoted parents to their daughter.

Since splitting from Alan, Lucy-Jo has also moved on with boyfriend Lewis Devine.

What do you think of Alan's cheeky post? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!