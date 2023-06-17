Charlotte Jordan on Loose Women
Soaps

Corrie star Charlotte Jordan quits social media for mental health

She's leaving the platform!

By Gabrielle Rockson

Corrie star Charlotte Jordan has quit a social media platform for the protection of her mental health.

The actress, who is best known for playing Daisy Midgeley on Coronation Street and Gaby Grant in Netflix’s Free Rein, has decided to ditch Twitter.

Speaking in a new interview, Charlotte revealed that she has a “weird relationship” with the platform and is therefore leaving Twitter for good.

Charlotte Jordan on Loose Women
Charlotte has revealed she is ditching Twitter (Credit: ITV)

Corrie star Charlotte Jordan quits social media platform

She told the Sun‘s TV Mag: “I feel like I have a healthy relationship with social media. It’s a tricky line, I don’t want to overshare but then also if I’m having a really lovely time on holiday, I don’t want to overthink it.

“My mum would like me to post more regularly… It also depends on work, how much spare time you have, there’s a lot of factors that go into it. But I think Instagram itself is a really pleasant platform.”

Charlotte added: “Twitter, I had a bit more of a weird relationship with so I came off it when I joined this show.

“It can be really nice, but it can also be really mean and really toxic. People sit there and think of hateful things to write and I don’t know why anybody would want to put that out into the universe.”

Charlotte Jordan winning Best Dramatic Performance at the British Soap Awards
The actress won the British Soap award for Best Dramatic Performance (Credit: ITV)

Charlotte Jordan’s Instagram

Charlotte often shares stunning snaps to her 129,000 followers on Instagram page.

Earlier this month, the actress won the British Soap Award for Best Dramatic Performance after her acid attack storyline on Coronation Street.

Charlotte looked stunning as she rocked a half up-down hairstyle with a pink body-con dress and gold drop earrings.

Sharing a video of her look on Instagram, the 28-year-old wrote: “British Soap Awards Glam Wham Bam! Thank you so much for all the support last night – never ever did I think I’d win anything, still in a wee bit of shock!

“Can’t tell you how grateful I am to be apart of this @coronationstreetstoryline & I’m so proud the Acid Attack episode took home two awards – the Corrie team couldn’t deserve it more they work SO HARD. Was actually too busy having a lovely jubbly time to get any pictures so thank god hair wizard @lewishouseofvanitygrabbed this before I left!”

Read More: Coronation Street star Charlotte Jordan confesses who Daisy should really be with as her ‘obsession’ with Ryan grows

YouTube video player

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know

Related Topics

Charlotte Jordan Coronation Street

Trending Articles

Princess Charlotte smiles at Trooping the Colour, King Charles looks upwards
King Charles ‘apologises’ to Princess Charlotte amid claims his behaviour is ‘different to during the coronation’
Bradley Walsh looks pained
Bradley Walsh’s shock admission about his childhood and undiagnosed health condition
Garden Rescue star Charlie Dimmock on her BBC One show
Garden Rescue: Charlie Dimmock’s secret heartache after losing her mother in tsunami tragedy
King Charles salutes on his horse during Trooping the Colour
King Charles ‘not in control’ during Trooping the Colour concerned royal fans claim
Jonnie Irwin listens during an interview
Jonnie Irwin reveals heartbreaking real reason he hasn’t told his kids about terminal cancer diagnosis
Louise Redknapp posing for camera and Jamie REdknapp out with wife Frida
Louise Redknapp admits sons’ lives ‘changed’ when ex-husband Jamie remarried