Corrie star Charlotte Jordan quits social media for mental health

Corrie star Charlotte Jordan has quit a social media platform for the protection of her mental health.

The actress, who is best known for playing Daisy Midgeley on Coronation Street and Gaby Grant in Netflix’s Free Rein, has decided to ditch Twitter.

Speaking in a new interview, Charlotte revealed that she has a “weird relationship” with the platform and is therefore leaving Twitter for good.

She told the Sun‘s TV Mag: “I feel like I have a healthy relationship with social media. It’s a tricky line, I don’t want to overshare but then also if I’m having a really lovely time on holiday, I don’t want to overthink it.

“My mum would like me to post more regularly… It also depends on work, how much spare time you have, there’s a lot of factors that go into it. But I think Instagram itself is a really pleasant platform.”

Charlotte added: “Twitter, I had a bit more of a weird relationship with so I came off it when I joined this show.

“It can be really nice, but it can also be really mean and really toxic. People sit there and think of hateful things to write and I don’t know why anybody would want to put that out into the universe.”

Charlotte often shares stunning snaps to her 129,000 followers on Instagram page.

Earlier this month, the actress won the British Soap Award for Best Dramatic Performance after her acid attack storyline on Coronation Street.

Charlotte looked stunning as she rocked a half up-down hairstyle with a pink body-con dress and gold drop earrings.

Sharing a video of her look on Instagram, the 28-year-old wrote: “British Soap Awards Glam Wham Bam! Thank you so much for all the support last night – never ever did I think I’d win anything, still in a wee bit of shock!

“Can’t tell you how grateful I am to be apart of this @coronationstreetstoryline & I’m so proud the Acid Attack episode took home two awards – the Corrie team couldn’t deserve it more they work SO HARD. Was actually too busy having a lovely jubbly time to get any pictures so thank god hair wizard @lewishouseofvanitygrabbed this before I left!”

