Corrie spoilers tonight: Wendy and Ken reunite?

Ken Barlow could be set for a reunion with Wendy Crozier, Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Monday 1 August) suggest.

The cobbles stalwart approaches old flame Wendy and asks her if she’d like to join him at No.1 for a coffee.

The pair end up sharing a lasagne – along with some memories, as Ken confesses he still misses Deirdre.

Ken and Wendy reunite tonight (credit: ITV)

An emotional clip from tonight’s episode shows Ken telling Wendy that he still expects to see his late wife come downstairs, even though it’s been seven years since her death.

Wendy and Ken reunite Coronation Street spoilers reveal

Wendy then reminds him of a touching saying he once had, ‘M and S, fish and chips, Ken and Deirdre. Something else you said all those years ago that stayed with me.’

Ken laughs and says he doesn’t think Deirdre would like being compared to a ‘chippy tea’.

The pair soon start to bond over their shared experiences with grief. But could this be enough to re-spark their romance?

Wendy recently paid Ken a visit to apologise for attempting to lure him away from his wife again in 2012.

Bringing up the moment, Wendy will confess to it being the most ‘shameful’ moment of her life.

Tracy was furious to see Wendy visiting her dad (credit: ITV)

She explains her actions, admitting to being overwhelmed with feelings of grief and depression following the death of her husband.

One person who isn’t rooting for a ‘Kendy’ reunion is Tracy.

Ken cheated on Deirdre with Wendy over 30 years ago

Ken’s adoptive daughter, who he shared with Deirdre, was furious to see Wendy in Weatherfield earlier this summer.

Corrie fans know that Ken and Wendy had a steamy affair while he was married to Deirdre.

Wendy was helping Abi prove she was a good mum (credit: ITV)

Their fling, way back in 1989, led to Ken and Deirdre divorcing for the first time, leaving a teenage Tracy devastated by the betrayal.

Wendy reappeared while she was helping Abi Webster with her custody battle for baby Alfie.

She told Abi about her history with Ken and Abi encouraged her to speak to him.

This left Tracy furious and she railed at Abi for meddling in her dad’s love life.

While the touching scene suggests a friendship between Ken and Wendy, could Tracy put a spanner in the works?

