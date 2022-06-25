Corrie star Samia Longchambon has revealed her trolling fears for her young daughter as she discussed one of the show’s upcoming storylines.

The Maria Connor actress has daughter Freya with ex Matt and son Yves with husband Sylvain Longchambon.

Corrie fans know thanks to recent spoilers that Maria will soon fall victim to vile trolls in the ITV soap.

And now actress Samia has opened up about her experience of trolls and why she fears for her 12-year-old daughter as a result of the storyline.

Soap star Samia plays Maria Connor in Corrie (Credit: ITV)

Corrie spoilers: Storyline’s effect on Samia’s real life

“I’ve certainly had trolls,” she told Entertainment Daily and other media.

“To the point where it’s been really upsetting, and it’s not nice to read. As much as people say: ‘Don’t read it,’ it’s almost like picking a scab.

“There’s a bit of you that just wants to know what other people are reading about, what other people are saying about you, that’s what I’ve had in the past with myself.

“If someone is writing that about me, then I want to know what other people might be reading about me. It’s really hurtful, and it’s horrible.”

Samia on vile abuse

Samia continued: “Over the years, it’s had an effect on me, definitely. It really knocks your confidence because even if you get 99 nice comments, you only remember that one awful comment.

I’m really nervous about her using it because of those reasons.

“I feel like it should be more regulated online, especially for young people now, going on social media, and I look at my daughter, she’s 12.

“And she uses social media, and I’m really nervous about her using it because of those reasons, you’re such an easy target on social media.”

But Samia admitted that she has the perfect way of dealing with trolls – blocking them.

“Block, just block,” she said.

“It’s all you can do, isn’t it? You’re always gonna get people who say nasty things.

“Unfortunately, on social media, the majority of people are lovely and all really gorgeous and positive, but those people who were just negative, I think it is such a cliche, but it says more about them than it does about you.

“And I’ve learned that like over the last couple years that actually it’s just saying more about them and what they feel about themselves.”

