Corrie star Simon Gregson has reportedly been given a stark warning by Coronation Street bosses after he was said to be involved in a drunken brawl last week (Friday, April 8).

The 47-year-old actor was reportedly involved in the alcohol-induced altercation near Aintree after Ladies Day last Friday.

Simon isn’t in Corrie bosses’ good books, it’s claimed (Credit: ITV)

Simon Gregson ‘told off’ by Corrie bosses

Corrie bosses have reportedly called Simon in to issue him with a warning about his recent behaviour.

The meeting with the show’s bosses comes a week after the 47-year-old was involved in a drunken brawl at Aintree.

The incident, which happened in a Toby Carvery last Friday (April 8), is being investigated by Merseyside Police.

A source told The Mirror: “There was a bust-up and bouncers kicked him out – they pinned him to the ground before the police arrived. He was taken to the police van and spoken to for some time. It was all very messy.”

The brawl took place a week after Simon was reportedly ejected from a nightclub for dancing on the tables topless.

The incident, which allegedly took place at co-star Alexandra Mardell’s leaving do, saw Simon reportedly hurl abuse at staff too.

Simon has reportedly been warned by bosses (Credit: ITV)

It’s now been reported that Corrie bosses have hauled Simon in for a meeting about his recent antics.

A source spoke to The Sun about why the meeting was called.

“Simon is one of Corrie’s longest-serving stars and is loved on set, but that doesn’t mean he has carte blanche to behave however he likes,” they said.

“Bosses have told Simon his recent behaviour is not ok and it’s not a good look for the soap,” they claimed.

“They’ve warned him to clean up his act. Simon apologised and told them he’d be on his best behaviour from now on,” they added.