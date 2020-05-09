Corrie's Samia Longchambon reveals lockdown has helped her crippling anxiety

Coronation Street star Samia Longchambon has revealed lockdown has helped her battle with anxiety.

The Maria Connor actress has been open about her struggle with crippling social anxiety.

So with the soap shutting down production and the actress having to stay home with her family, she has found it helpful for her mental health.

She told The Sun: "The biggest impact has been on my anxiety, which I have really, really struggled with for a long time.

"I’ve found it’s finally eased while being on lockdown. I’ve had social anxiety most of my life which has been very challenging.

"But I’ve found that now everyone has had to slow down and I don’t have that pressure to attend social events. The bustle of life has lifted."

Samia uses yoga to cope with her anxiety

Samia regularly partakes in yoga to keep her anxiety under control.

She recently shared a picture of herself looking cheery in yoga gear, explaining how the practice helps her stay calm.

"After trying many different methods over the years to help with my #anxiety the one main thing that makes a difference for me is daily #Yoga practise," she said.

"I find that it helps calm my thoughts, gain perspective and appreciate the 'now' instead of worrying about the future. And a little bonus is my body feels a lot better for it too, not just my mind!

"For anyone wondering where to start, I practise with @adrienelouise videos on YouTube.. she’s amazing! #notanad #gamechanger #yoga #namaste."

It appears Samia is not alone in battling an anxiety disorder - her fans were quick to comment on the post with their own experiences.

"I might give this a go, I am seriously struggling with anxiety at the moment," one fan said.

"Means such a lot you talking about anxiety openly."

"Helps reduce the stigma that still surrounds mental health," said another fan.

A third added: "Just started my local gym today to help with my anxiety. "

