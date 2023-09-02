Corrie: Huge clue Eliza’s dad IS dodgy – and his evil intention

In latest Corrie news, fans reckons they spotted a massive clue that indicates Eliza’s dad is a dodgy so-and-so. Did you notice this during last night’s (Friday, September 1) episode?

Eliza, who has been living with Stu and Yasmeen after her mum Bridget was convicted of murder, recently made contact with her estranged dad Dom.

Dom’s presence has left Stu feeling uneasy, not least because he had no idea about Eliza reconnecting with her father until he saw her meeting up with an unknown man.

Eliza was looking forward to meeting up with her dad (Credit: ITV.com)

Corrie news: Eliza gets to know her dad Dom

Since then, Stu has rowed with Eliza over her FaceTiming Dom. Tensions also rose after Stu informed Bridget about developments.

However, while Stu remains put out, he has put Eliza first and made efforts to accept Dom. But viewers are also unconvinced by Dom’s reintroduction into Eliza’s life.

And several took to Twitter during Friday’s Weatherfield instalment to express concern about Dom’s behaviour and intentions.

Dom glares at Stu (Credit: ITV.com)

What happened between Eliza, Stu and Dom?

In the earlier stages of last night’s episode, Eliza was seen telling pal Sam in the cafe about how much she was looking forward to seeing her dad later that day.

A worried Stu didn’t interject – but still appeared to have reservations as he later accompanied his granddaughter to the local playground where her meet-up with Dom was taking place.

Dom offered Eliza an ice cream. However, Stu felt the sweet treat could be too much for her before lunch – to which Dom responded by suggesting Stu should take a “chill pill”.

Having undermined Stu, Dom then claimed he didn’t have his wallet on him, and Stu was left with no option to pay for the ice cream that had already been brought up.

As Dom weakly indicated he’d pay Stu back, or get a round of ice creams in another time, Eliza then chimed in, insisting her grandad was flush enough not to worry about being reimbursed. That’s because Stu received a £200,000 pay-off after he was wrongfully imprisoned for the crime his daughter committed.

This reveal about Stu’s finances to Dom from Eliza set off Corrie viewers, who believe they can see how a future plotline between the three soap characters may develop.

Stu looks concerned (Credit: ITV.com)

How viewers reacted

“That’s it Eliza – tell your dodgy dad that grandad is loaded, what could possibly go wrong? #Corrie,” one fan sighed.

Another Twitter user concurred: “Dodgy dad Dom seemed interested that Stu is loaded didn’t he?”

Wrong move Eliza, bragging that your grandad is minted.

A third posted: “Oooo, wrong move Eliza, bragging that your grandad is minted. Might’ve just created a way for your dad to take advantage, big gob #Corrie.”

Someone else noted: “Eliza’s dad playing the ‘I forgot my wallet’ card! #Corrie.”

#Corrie Felt so sad for Stu He will alway try his best to put Eliza first even though he is wary of Dom pic.twitter.com/vZSjdMZB0v — joanne frankham (@frankham_joanne) September 2, 2023

And, anticipating future problems, another fan wrote: “#Corrie OMG Really hope everything turns out ok for Stu and Eliza. Stu is a wonderful grandfather to Eliza and will protect her at all costs.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

