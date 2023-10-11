Helen Flanagan has revealed the real reason she won’t return to her Corrie role as Rosie Webster.

Former ITV soap star Helen, 33, joined the cast of Coronation Street when she was just nine years old.

She was a regular on Weatherfield’s cobbles as the daughter of Sally and Kevin for over a decade after that. Helen took a break from Corrie in 2012 – and later that year had a memorable run on I’m A Celebrity.

Rosie Webter, played by Helen Flanagan, has not been spotted in Corrie for five years (Credit: YouTube)

Corrie called her home in 2017, following appearances in the likes of Holby City and Celebrity Super Spa. But mum-of-three Helen would depart again in the summer of 2018 – and Rosie has not appeared on the Street since.

Speaking to The Sun, Helen – who split from her ex fiancé Scott Sinclair in 2022 – explained how juggling a TV career and motherhood is hard.

Helen Flanagan on why she left Corrie

Reports in the last 12 months have claimed Helen could be interested in a Corrie comeback.

A tabloid source was quoted as saying last November: “Bosses have made it clear that they’d welcome her back and she sees the soap as family. She misses them and playing Rosie a lot.”

However, Helen recently indicated to The Sun that parenting for Matilda, eight, Delilah, five and Charlie, two, leaves her with very little time for herself.

Helen told The Sun: “I would honestly love, love, love to go back so much. But I’m just so busy with the children.

It is quite difficult with the balance.

“I’ve got an eight year old, five year old and a two year old. And because me and their daddy have separated and he lives five hours away with his work, it is quite difficult with the balance,” she said, revealing the real reason why she’s staying away from the cobbles.

Would you like to see Helen Flanagan back in Weatherfield? (Credit: YouTube)

However, earlier this year Helen thrilled fans as she pondered a possible scenario for Rosie to return. So it seems that she isn’t ruling out a return one day…

She told the Daily Star: “I would come back as a mum I think. I’d love to see her as a mum. I think that would be really interesting if that was why she went away.”

Helen added: “I think Rosie would probably just leave the baby with Sally and she’d be out all the time.”

