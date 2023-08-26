Corrie fans want Billy gone – and Paul and Todd together!

Poor do-gooder Billy and his angst-ridden ways are not just alienating lover Paul in Coronation Street – but fans of the soap too.

He reached peak annoying for them in last night’s episode during which Paul tried to enjoy what could very possibly be his last ever Pride.

With the subject of Paul needing a wheelchair being raised he decided to slip into Manchester without his fussing other half in tow.

Paul brought Manchester Pride back to Weatherfield – with some special new friends (Credit: ITV)

And he ended up coming back to the Street with several new friends – Drag Race queens, no less!

Everyone was having a gay old time in the Rovers until Billy arrived trying to kill Paul’s buzz.

He sent his other half away with a flea in his ear, trying to explain he just wanted to have a drink and a dance (while he still can).

Billy has been smothering Paul ever since the MND diagnosis (Credit: ITV)

Billy the nag

Later back at their flat, Paul overheard Billy telling Todd that, had it not been for his MND, he would have dumped him when he found out he almost cheated with an ex recently.

(Entirely missing the point, it seems, that the MND diagnosis was the reason behind his relationship wobble…)

Paul basically told Billy where to go and, honestly, plenty of viewers were all for the holy man doing one…

“Shut up Billy ffs, pain in the neck,” moaned someone on X/Twitter.

Another noted: “Everyone in the pub having a laugh and Paul wanting to enjoy himself at Pride, while Billy thinks he should go back to the flat and wait for death.”

One rather angry soul posted: “Billy and Paul are still a terrible couple with no chemistry. Corrie continues to ignore how great Paul and Todd are together. Billy is still an awful character that should have been written off years ago, yet it’s Paul that we are losing. FFS.”

Corrie fans are interested in exploring the chemistry Todd and Paul share (Credit: ITV)

Viewers ship Todd and Paul together

One emotionally intelligent viewer managed to see the situation from both sides, writing: “I feel sorry for both Paul and Billy.. it’s true what Billy said because if my wife (if I had a wife or girlfriend) cheated on me I’d leave her but if she was ill and potentially dying I’d probably forgive her.. such a difficult situation.”

Paul and Todd seem like a much better coupling for other fans with one saying: “See, this is why I wanted Paul and Todd to get together not Paul and Billy.”

Well, we’re just hoping Todd and Billy don’t end up back in the sack together – imagine what that would do to Paul!

Do you think Paul and Billy can make things work in this time of crisis?

