Coronation Street and Emmerdale hit back at pub scene complaints from viewers

Coronation Street and Emmerdale have hit back at pub scene complaints over coronavirus.

The soaps film six to eight weeks in advance, meaning both shows will continue to feature scenes set in pubs and restaurants despite the government ban on real-life establishments opening.

But despite the soaps being fictional, some viewers have been slamming the them for showing the social scenes.

And now, the soaps have hit back and asked fans to bear with them while the episodes shot before the pandemic ban came into effect.

A statement shared by Emmerdale before last night's episode said: "As Emmerdale is filmed many weeks in advance, and a lot has changed in that time, soaps will continue to feature scenes set in The Woolpack and other communal areas.

"Please continue to follow the most recent government guidelines and health advice."

ITV also released a statement defending both of its soaps.

It read: "As both Coronation Street and Emmerdale film many weeks before they air on ITV, episodes will continue to feature scenes set in The Rovers and Woolpack and other communal areas.

"Although the government's latest guidelines indicate that people should avoid such public spaces, we'd ask viewers to make allowances for the fact that filming took place before the coronavirus pandemic and to make sure they follow the most recent government health advice."

The soaps have had to cut down their episodes down in an effort to keep on the air for longer, amid the wider public shutdown over the deadly pandemic.

Corrie will slash its episodes by half, while Emmerdale will drop one episode per week in an effort to keep them airing until the summer.

A statement read: "The continued transmission of both soaps is a priority to all of us at ITV and to our audiences who enjoy the shows.

"Whilst carefully adhering to the latest advice from the government and Public Health England, our production teams are continuing to film episodes in Manchester and Leeds.

"With this change of transmission pattern it will ensure we have great new soap episodes coming to air every weekday night until at least the early summer.

"With effect from Monday 30 March Coronation Street and Emmerdale's scheduling pattern will be changing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Emmerdale will air Monday to Friday at 7pm and Coronation Street Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm."

