Coronation Street co-stars rush to support Sue Cleaver as she announces new role away from the soap

Actor Sue Cleaver has announced a new role away from the cobbles of Weatherfield, trading in Coronation Street for a very different kind of acting job. And, as she revealed the news, her Corrie co-stars have rushed to support our Eileen.

It was announced yesterday (October 16) that Sue will be joining the stage show Sister Act The Musical. The Corrie star will be taking the role of Mother Superior in the show’s UK and Ireland tour, starting March 14, 2024.

However, Sue will not be quitting Corrie. Instead, she is said to be taking a short break from the soap to appear on the stage show.

Sue plays Corrie legend Eileen Grimshaw on the soap (Credit: ITV)

Sue Cleaver reveals new role away from Coronation Street

Of her new role, Sue said: “I’m thrilled to be stepping into the habit and joining the incredible company of Sister Act on tour. It’s been over 30 years since I’ve been on stage, but theatre has always been my first love. A chance to take on a role like this feels like heaven.”

Sue shared the news in a post on her Instagram account. The short video, created by the show’s own social media, showed Sue in full costume as Mother Superior.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL (@sisteractsocial)

In another post, she shared a picture of the stage show’s poster, with the caption: “Holy Moly… Praise The Lord… Hallelujah… It’s Nun other than the truth… After 20+ years away from the theatre, I am appearing in Sister Act next year!!!”

Meanwhile, Sue’s Corrie friends and family couldn’t be happier for her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sue Cleaver (@officialsuecleaver)

Coronation Street co-stars rush to support Sue Cleaver as she reveals new role

In the comments beneath Sue’s posts, her Coronation Street co-stars shared their excitement.

“Can I come?” asked Ryan Thomas, who played her eldest son, Jason Grimshaw, on the soap.

“I bloody LOVE this,” said Sally Carman, who plays Abi.

“Can’t bloody wait,” said Billy Mayhew actor Daniel Brocklebank.

Will you be lining up to see Sue in Sister Act?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

