Coronation Street viewers left divided over Ali Neeson's exit

Fans of Coronation Street have been left frustrated after Ali Neeson left the cobbles with them calling it an "anti-climax".

The doctor departed Weatherfield last night after giving in to Gary Windass' bullying and scheming and deciding he needed to make a new life elsewhere.

Ali's exit frustrated Corrie fans (Credit: ITV)

He had a final talk with ex Maria Connor who told him: "I'm sorry how things ended with us Ali but I am glad there was a me and you.

"We had some good times. There won't be another me and you but there will be a you and somebody else someday so good luck Ali."

"I do hope I'm wrong about Gary you know, for your sake. I think you're great and I just want the best for you. And you're right, I'd rather slip off without any fuss so I'll say my goodbyes now."

His ex and aunt Carla managed to grab him as he tried to leave and told him: "Leave here and don't look back. Let it all slide off you and move on. I hope things get better for you, I really do - you deserve that."

And as finally was set to go his brother Ryan rushed out and they had a heart to heart after all they had been through.

He said: "I appreciate you gathering all the troops for a goodbye but I don’t want a fuss. You know there’s some things I wish I’d done differently but I’m still alive, aren’t I? I should go.

Ali spotted Gary with Sharon just before he left (Credit: ITV)

"Look I’ve got to come back for a court appearance, I’m still on bail so I’ll call you."

He added: "You are the best brother I could ever wish for."

But as he drove off Ali spotted Gary with Sharon in the street’s back alley and had his phone out ready to take a picture.

However it seemed he decided against it and simply drove off, leaving fans frustrated with his exit.

One said: "#corrie Ali's exit was such an anticlimax."

A second said: "Tell me why I am literally crying at Ali leaving I can't cope Loudly crying face. #coronationstreet #Corrie."

A third said: "Can’t bring myself to watch Ali’s goodbye pleading face #Corrie."

One added: "It’s a shame Ali is leaving. Him and Ryan have really bonded."

