Coronation Street's Yasmeen is hiding a shocking family secret

Coronation Street's Yasmeen Nazir is hiding a shocking family secret.

The chef is in the middle of a harrowing controlling relationship with evil abuser Geoff Metcalfe using coercive control on her.

The abuser has broken her down over months (Credit: ITV)

Actress Shelley King has now revealed that part of the reason Yasmeen fell under Geoff's control is that she has been hiding a family secret from those around her.

It has left her "alienated" from her family and viewers will learn why soon.

She tells the Metro: "Yasmeen began as quite a bombastic, strong person but we will learn more about her.

"As you know, her husband left, her grandson has gone away and we find out more about him next week and Alya has her own life really.

Read more: 9 huge spoilers from Coronation Street next week including Geoff's lies exposed

"Yasmeen is alone in this country to an extent, she has alienated herself from her family for reasons we will learn and she is vulnerable.

"We will learn more about Geoff too – not to exonerate his actions but to try and look into explaining them or at least gaining some knowledge about that behaviour."

Geoff has been subjecting his wife Yasmeen to horrific coercive abuse for months, and in next week's Coronation Street things are about to take yet another sinister turn for the couple.

Yasmeen finally realises what Geoff is (Credit: ITV)

He has done everything from locking her in a box, to tricking her into eating her own pet chicken.

Now he's up to more games as he fakes a funny turn.

Will Yasmeen escape Geoff?

Yasmeen's granddaughter, Alya has been suspicious of Geoff for a while.

Next week sees her quizzing him about the lies he has made up about the hotel booking for Zeedan's wedding.

Alya knows that he is lying, but to avoid answering, Geoff fakes a heart attack.

Read more: Coronation Street real-life couple Joe Duttine and Sally Carman are engaged

Yasmeen falls for his act and announces they can't go to Spain but Alya doesn't give up and later confronts Geoff and he reacts violently.

Yasmeen walks in and the scales finally fall from her eyes and confronts him about his behaviour.

It all grows out of hand as Yasmeen tells Geoff she's going to the wedding and he's not, however he turns dark and tells her she's going nowhere.

Will Yasmeen be able to escape? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!