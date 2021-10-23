Coronation Street’s Stu blackmails Corey Brent for Seb murder evidence

Coronation Street killer Corey Brent will be blackmailed next by Stu over the evidence of Seb’s murder.

Evil Corey brutally beat Seb to death and has framed Kelly Neelan for the crime.

Corey Brent is going to find himself blackmailed by Stu (Credit: ITV)

On the night of the attack he took the bloody clothes he was wearing and dumped them in an old backpack in the river.

He had assumed they were gone for good – but he will soon discover that a homeless man called Stu found them – and is using the backpack.

With Nina Lucas and Asha Alahan desperate to get the backpack from Stu to prove Corey’s guilt, the killer decides to pay him off to get it first.

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Aadi Alahan lies to dad Dev about his memory

However a spoiler clip has revealed that Stu double crosses him.

After agreeing to pay Stu £100 for the evidence, Corey meets him but is left furious.

Stu refuses to give up the backpack – and points out he’s got Corey to meet him in front of security cameras.

He then tells Corey he wants £500 for the backpack.

“I’ve slept on it and I don’t think £100 is enough,” he tells him.

“It’s like that old saying, ‘what price freedom?’ And yours needs to be higher.”

But has Stu bitten off more than he can chew?

Stu blackmails Corey Brent – but will it be a mistake? (Credit: ITV)

Who plays Corey Brent blackmailer in Coronation Street?

Actor Bill Fellows made his debut on the soap earlier this month.

However, most recently he has starred as villainous coach George in Apple TV hit Ted Lasso.

His character Stu appeared at Speed Daal to take delivery of a food donation for the homeless soup kitchen.

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Jenny Connor hits the booze to cope with Johnny’s death

And it has been reported that he is a new regular character on the cobbles.

A source told The Sun: “Bill’s a great signing for the soap.

“He’s key to a major storyline coming up and bosses are thrilled he’s joined the soap.”

But will he be a villain or one of the good guys?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!