Coronation Street’s Samia Longchambon stuns in shorts and thigh-high boots as co-star declares she’s ‘sexy AF’

Over in Coronation Street, Maria Connor is having a tough time of things but actress Samia Longchambon couldn’t be having more fun on a girls night out away from the cobbles.

Yesterday (Monday January 16, 2023), Samia took to Instagram to post two photos of her enjoying a night out at a darts bar.

She stunned in shorts and thigh-high boots, with her co-star hailing her “sexy AF.”

Samia looked stunning on her night out (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Coronation Street: Samia Longchambon stuns on night out

Taking to Instagram yesterday, Samia shared two photos of herself on a night out.

In the photos she could be seen posing at The Washhouse in Manchester, holding a sign that said ‘lightweight’ on it and also throwing some darts.

Samia wore a glamorous blouse accompanied with burgundy shorts and a pair of black, thigh-high boots.

Captioning the photo, Samia wrote, “Cocktails N darts went together like peas n carrots last night…”

She then followed this with a series of fun emojis.

Whilst Samia was loving the drinks and darts, her followers were left loving her outfit.

Samia wowed her followers (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Samia Longchambon hailed ‘sexy AF’ by co-star

Samia’s followers can’t seem to get enough of Samia’s stunning photos.

Co-star, Kate Ford, led the comments, calling Samia “sexy AF.”

Another echoed: “Just when I thought you’d maxed out on sexy.”

A third follower said: “Love the boots and shorts combo.”

Another complimented the actress, writing: “Looking beautiful as always. Love the boots.”

A fifth person noted: “Looking a little hottie there Sam. Love the outfit.”

What do you think of Samia’s outfit?

Maria has made herself a target (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Maria Connor on Coronation Street?

Over in Weatherfield, Samia’s character Maria isn’t having an easy time.

She’s focused on providing support for refugees within the community.

Setting up a peace festival, she was excited to gather support for her ideas.

However, the festival was interrupted when Griff’s gang planted a bomb nearby.

Next week, Maria is put in even more danger when schoolboy Blake sets out on a stabbing spree at Speed Dahl, focusing in on Maria as his main target.

Will Blake hurt Maria?

