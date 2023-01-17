Coronation Street's Samia is smiling on the red carpet and, in a bubble, Maria is smiling
Soaps

Coronation Street’s Samia Longchambon stuns in shorts and thigh-high boots as co-star declares she’s ‘sexy AF’

Samia shared the 'sexy' look over on her Instagram page

By Tamzin Meyer

Over in Coronation Street, Maria Connor is having a tough time of things but actress Samia Longchambon couldn’t be having more fun on a girls night out away from the cobbles.

Yesterday (Monday January 16, 2023), Samia took to Instagram to post two photos of her enjoying a night out at a darts bar.

She stunned in shorts and thigh-high boots, with her co-star hailing her “sexy AF.”

Coronation Street's Samia is smiling on the red carpet
Samia looked stunning on her night out (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Coronation Street: Samia Longchambon stuns on night out

Taking to Instagram yesterday, Samia shared two photos of herself on a night out.

In the photos she could be seen posing at The Washhouse in Manchester, holding a sign that said ‘lightweight’ on it and also throwing some darts.

Samia wore a glamorous blouse accompanied with burgundy shorts and a pair of black, thigh-high boots.

Captioning the photo, Samia wrote, “Cocktails N darts went together like peas n carrots last night…”

She then followed this with a series of fun emojis.

Whilst Samia was loving the drinks and darts, her followers were left loving her outfit.

Coronation Street's Samia is smiling
Samia wowed her followers (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Samia Longchambon hailed ‘sexy AF’ by co-star

Samia’s followers can’t seem to get enough of Samia’s stunning photos.

Co-star, Kate Ford, led the comments, calling Samia “sexy AF.”

Another echoed: “Just when I thought you’d maxed out on sexy.”

A third follower said: “Love the boots and shorts combo.”

Another complimented the actress, writing: “Looking beautiful as always. Love the boots.”

A fifth person noted: “Looking a little hottie there Sam. Love the outfit.”

What do you think of Samia’s outfit?

Coronation Street Maria and Daryan looking shocked at Roy's
Maria has made herself a target (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Maria Connor on Coronation Street?

Over in Weatherfield, Samia’s character Maria isn’t having an easy time.

She’s focused on providing support for refugees within the community.

Setting up a peace festival, she was excited to gather support for her ideas.

However, the festival was interrupted when Griff’s gang planted a bomb nearby.

Next week, Maria is put in even more danger when schoolboy Blake sets out on a stabbing spree at Speed Dahl, focusing in on Maria as his main target.

Will Blake hurt Maria?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street - Maria Clashes With Griff (24th November 2022)

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

Coronation Street Maria Connor Samia Longchambon

Trending Articles

Stacey Dooley smiles, Kevin Clifton looks excited
Stacey Dooley baby news: TV star and Kevin Clifton announce birth of their baby
Jeremy Clarkson looking stunned, Phillip Schofield on This Morning today
This Morning today: Fans fume as Phillip Schofield ‘makes excuses’ for Jeremy Clarkson amid Meghan controversy
madeleine mccann news
Madeleine McCann news: Shock discovery sparks ‘full-scale police operation’
Stacey Solomon wearing blue with her hair down
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash ‘in tears’ as they reveal news about son Rex
Prince Andrew leaves Windsor with ex Sarah Ferguson as his lawyers want to quiz accuser's husband in latest news
Prince Andrew leaves Windsor with ex Sarah Ferguson after being stripped of titles
Clive Owen, Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen on Lorraine
Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen on relationship ‘pressure’ and real reason she split from Clive