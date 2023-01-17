Coronation Street’s Samia Longchambon stuns in shorts and thigh-high boots as co-star declares she’s ‘sexy AF’

Over in Coronation Street, Maria Connor is having a tough time of things but actress Samia Longchambon couldn’t be having more fun on a girls night out away from the cobbles.
Yesterday (Monday January 16, 2023), Samia took to Instagram to post two photos of her enjoying a night out at a darts bar.
She stunned in shorts and thigh-high boots, with her co-star hailing her “sexy AF.”
Coronation Street: Samia Longchambon stuns on night out
Taking to Instagram yesterday, Samia shared two photos of herself on a night out.
In the photos she could be seen posing at The Washhouse in Manchester, holding a sign that said ‘lightweight’ on it and also throwing some darts.
Samia wore a glamorous blouse accompanied with burgundy shorts and a pair of black, thigh-high boots.
Captioning the photo, Samia wrote, “Cocktails N darts went together like peas n carrots last night…”
She then followed this with a series of fun emojis.
Whilst Samia was loving the drinks and darts, her followers were left loving her outfit.
Samia Longchambon hailed ‘sexy AF’ by co-star
Samia’s followers can’t seem to get enough of Samia’s stunning photos.
Co-star, Kate Ford, led the comments, calling Samia “sexy AF.”
Another echoed: “Just when I thought you’d maxed out on sexy.”
A third follower said: “Love the boots and shorts combo.”
Another complimented the actress, writing: “Looking beautiful as always. Love the boots.”
A fifth person noted: “Looking a little hottie there Sam. Love the outfit.”
What’s next for Maria Connor on Coronation Street?
Over in Weatherfield, Samia’s character Maria isn’t having an easy time.
She’s focused on providing support for refugees within the community.
Setting up a peace festival, she was excited to gather support for her ideas.
However, the festival was interrupted when Griff’s gang planted a bomb nearby.
Next week, Maria is put in even more danger when schoolboy Blake sets out on a stabbing spree at Speed Dahl, focusing in on Maria as his main target.
Will Blake hurt Maria?
Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.
