Coronation Street's Samia Longchambon stuns fans with picture of 'lookalike' daughter

Coronation Street star Samia Longchambon has stunned fans with a picture of her 'lookalike' daughter.

The actress, who has played Maria Connor in Corrie for 20 years, posted the picture with 10-year-old Freya to her Instagram.

She captioned the post: "Like butter wouldn't melt... #garden #shadyspot #mumanddaughter #love #sunshine."

Fans commented on the post saying how much the mother and daughter look alike.

One wrote: "Your daughter is the image of you Samia xx."

A second commented: "Like her mum."

A third said: "What an amazing picture of you and your daughter, she really looks like you."

Another added: "Now what's that saying I wonder, about apples and trees."

Freya is Samia's oldest child. Freya's father is Samia's ex-husband Matt Smith.

After splitting from Matt, Samia went on to meet and marry Dancing On Ice professional Sylvain Longchambon.

Your daughter is the image of you Samia.

Together they have a son, four-year-old Yves.

Samia's time in lockdown

Samia revealed she cut her own fringe in lockdown (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street fans love Rob Mallard's lockdown look

During lockdown, Samia has kept her social media followers up to date with her life.

As well as spending time with her husband and children, Samia revealed Sylvain coloured her hair for her.

She has also been cutting her hair herself. However she revealed she didn't trust herself to colour her own hair, despite playing a hairdresser on the ITV soap.

Coronation Street: Returning to filming

It was revealed today that Coronation Street will be returning to filming next week.

Filming will resume June 9 (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street's Sam Aston and wife Briony expecting a baby boy!

However over 70s cast members and those with underlying health issues won't be on set during the initial period of filming.

Changes will also include props being sanitised with the make-up team working at a safe distance. Meanwhile the make-up and costume departments will work remotely with members of cast.

Office staff will work from home to ensure fewer people in the building. Are you returning to work soon?

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!