Coronation Street's Samia Longchambon shares family picture from VE Day picnic

Coronation Street actress Samia Longchambon, who plays Maria Connor, has shared a family picture from her VE Day picnic.

In the snap Samia can be seen with her husband, Dancing On Ice professional Sylvain Longchambon, her children Freya and Yves, and dog Ralph.

Samia posted the image to her Instagram account.

She captioned the post: "#VEday picnic... listening to 40s music on the radio, eating scotch eggs, drinking lemonade and telling the kids about how our grandparents were heroes."

Fans commented on Samia's picture.

One wrote: "Beautiful family."

A second commented: "That's a lovely picture of you all."

A third added: "Beautiful family, stay safe."

Samia's life in lockdown

At the moment, Samia is off work due to the coronavirus pandemic. But she has been keeping her social media followers up to date with her life in lockdown.

As well as homeschooling her children, Samia also revealed Sylvain did her hair for her.

She joked that although it went a 'shade of minty green' at first, he actually did a really good job!

What Coronation Street storylines is Maria involved in?

Samia plays Maria in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Currently, Maria is in a relationship with Gary Windass, but has no idea about his all of his past crimes.

As well as being responsible for the factory roof collapse that killed Rana, he killed loan shark Rick Neelan last year.

After Rick's death, Gary took on his business and told everyone Rick had fled abroad. When Maria found out about Gary being a loan shark, she was furious and he stopped his dodgy business.

However, with Rick's daughter Kelly now back on the Street, it's become clear that Gary wants to help her as she goes through a tough time.

Gary and Maria are engaged (Credit: ITV)

But will this cause an issue for him and Maria before their wedding?

At a recent press event, Corrie boss Iain MacLeod explained Gary's need to help Kelly will raise suspicions with nemesis Adam Barlow and ex-girlfriend Sarah.

He said: "Gary has done some dastardly things in his time. He still has a heart - so when Kelly turns up, he feels like he has caused this kid's life to be ruined and his selfless gene kicks back in.

Gary's need to help Kelly causes Adam to become suspicious (Credit: ITV)

"But that arouses suspicions in his rivals - when they discover it's Rick's kid which precipitates an explosion for Sarah, Adam and Gary ahead of the wedding in summer."

Coronation Street is on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV.

