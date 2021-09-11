Coronation Street’s Sair Khan reveals new man after split from Emmerdale star

Coronation Street star Sair Khan has gone public with a new man – two years after splitting with ex Simon Lennon.

The Alya Nazir actress split with Emmerdale star Simon in 2019 after growing apart.

Last year Sair opened up about how she had begun dating again in lockdown.

“I’ve definitely dipped my toe into the dating world in some way shape or form during lockdown,” she told Fabulous magazine.

“I am independent and happy with everything going on with work, family and friends.

“Having said that, it would be a welcome addition to have someone new so, if anyone wants to slide in my DMs, then go ahead! But I’m not chasing it!”

But now in a sweet Instagram post, Sair has given fans the first look at her mystery man after months of teasing.

Over recent months Sair has been on some romantic trips across the country – but not given a clue about who with.

Until now with a post on a date night with a man called Nathan.

She posted a picture of him sitting outside a bar in Manchester.

And Instagram posts even show how he was there to greet actress Sair at the finish line of Soccer Aid challenge On Yer Bike.

It saw Sair and a team of other celebrities race across the country to the finish line in Emmerdale village.

New man Nathan said he was “beyond proud” of Sair.

Let’s hope there was no awkward run ins with her ex Simon!

Sair Khan split with Simon Lennon in 2019 (Credit: Splash News)

When did Sair Khan split with Simon Lennon?

The former couple dated for almost two years split around the time Sair took part in Channel 4’s Sink Or Swim.

A TV source close to the actress told The Sun at the time: “Sair has found the challenge of learning to swim from scratch really tough.

“Training has been more difficult than she expected and it has really taken its toll on her emotionally and pushed her relationship to breaking point.

“Previously, the pair spent a lot of their spare time together.

“Now both of them have huge work commitments and are at pivotal times in their careers.

“They have tried to make it work but are taking some time to give each other breathing space.”

