Coronation Street's Melanie Hill reveals soap will film in 'small groups' when filming resumes

Coronation Street actress Melanie Hill has revealed the soap will film in smaller groups when production resumes.

Currently Coronation Street is unable to film due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As a result, weekly episodes have been reduced from six down to three a week.

Show bosses have yet to confirm when filming will resume but Melanie, who plays Cathy Matthews in the show, has revealed groups of people filming will be kept as small as possible when they can return to work.

What did Melanie say about Coronation Street?

Speaking on WTAF - A This Country Podcast, Melanie talked about having to stop production on the soap.

She told hosts Pavo and Phil: "We were absolutely gutted when we had to stop. But it was getting weird...

"I was meant to be in filming, and I didn't feel happy about it to be honest. I was still going to go, but everyone was scared.

"We didn't know to keep two metres apart and you know we were kind of bravely carrying on but it's horrible not seeing everyone."

When asked if Coronation Street would be covering the coronavirus pandemic, Melanie said: "To be honest I have no clue. Because obviously what we shot is eight weeks in the past before we even knew about this virus.

"So it is weird when you're watching it and nobody's mentioning it and we've had a few people on Twitter say 'they're in the pub, they shouldn't be in the pub' but you know, we shot this before this disease existed.

"So now we don't know anything what's going on. I know they're trying to keep the groups of people filming when we go back as small as possible."

What have other Corrie stars said about filming?

Other Coronation Street stars, including Bill Roache, who plays Ken Barlow and Andy Whyment, who plays Kirk Sutherland have spoke about filming return.

Bill insisted the show wouldn't be going off air during the pandemic. Meanwhile Andy warned if filming didn't start up again by mid-June, the show could go off air.

