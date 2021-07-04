Coronation Street’s Maureen Lipman calls covid ‘nature’s revenge’

Coronation Street star Maureen Lipman has said covid is nature’s revenge.

The Evelyn Plummer actress, 75, revealed she sees the pandemic as nature getting her own back on humanity.

Maureen Lipman has said covid is nature getting her own back (Credit: Splash News)

According to the Mirror, Maureen told Sod’s Law podcast: “It is a cull, a worldwide cull. It might be nature getting her own back.

“That is what has made us so sharp. We have been pruned like a flower and people find that spooky or strange and inexplicable.”

The pandemic has changed how Corrie is made – though Maureen is full of praise for how bosses have handled it.

“Coronation Street is amazing,” she added.

“It was always amazing. I mean Jack, my late husband, wrote episode 13. It is amazing that we have got through this thing (Covid).

“We are still having to stand three feet apart, we can’t pass a cup to one another, we can’t take a drink if someone has touched it, we can’t kiss someone.

Covid has changed Coronation Street says Maureen Lipman

“It is impossible, yet somehow yet the standard of acting, not always, but mostly, is incredible.”

Maureen added: “It is not like the old days of Coronation Street. We only have one rehearsal with a script.

“We have one rehearsal where we move and then we do it. It is very rare to re-take unless it is for ­technical reasons.”

Maureen Lipman plays Evelyn Plummer in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

She added: “It is fascinating to watch some of these kids straight out of drama school to see how good they are.

“It is weekly rep, really. I am happy with that.

It’s fine. I am not aiming for the stars – I am not going to go to Hollywood.

“I did not even get to the Oscars for The Pianist – I was not invited – I just want to keep doing good work.

“If I get a day off I do a play reading.”

