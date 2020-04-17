Coronation Street's Lisa George reveals Dancing On Ice partner Tom Naylor has coronavirus

Coronation Street's Lisa George has revealed her Dancing On Ice partner Tom Naylor has contracted coronavirus.

Lisa posted a picture of Tom to her Instagram.

Over the picture it read: "If I had the choice between this and being healthy by staying at home, I'd stay the [bleep] home."

The Corrie star captioned the post: "Please can everyone send their best wishes to my lovely @dancingonice partner @drtom_onice who is in bed suffering with covid-19. He has been working hard as a key worker at the hospital and unfortunately taken ill.

"Tom I hope you feel better soon and we are all sending our love and best wishes to you from me and my followers. Take care big man xx."

Fans sent their well wishes to Tom.

One wrote: "Get well soon Dr Tom xx."

A second commented: "Get well soon Tom."

A third added: "Oh no! Get better soon, you are a hero, thank you for everything you do."

As well as being a professional ice skater, Tom is a doctor.

Lisa and Tom were partnered together in the 2020 Dancing On Ice series (Credit: ITV)

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, doctors and nurses have been putting themselves at risk in order to treat the ill.

This means they are more likely to contract the virus than those who can stay home.

As well as medical staff, key workers such as drivers, supermarket staff and warehouse workers are also at risk.

Sadly, Tom isn't the only person Lisa knows who has the virus.

Steve McDonald star Simon Gregson also contracted the virus (Credit: ITV)

Lisa's Corrie so-star Simon Gregson, who plays Steve McDonald, also contracted the virus.

Last week, Simon revealed he had 'gastric' symptoms of the deadly bug.

As a thank you to the NHS, Simon donated his classic bike and car to workers who needed the transport.

Other celebrities and public figures who have contracted the virus include Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Prince Charles, Linda Lusardi and former Emmerdale star John Bowe.

