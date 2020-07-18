Coronation Street fans convinced Natasha Blakeman will return with Nick's child

Coronation Street fans are convinced Natasha Blakeman will have a bombshell secret to drop on Nick Tilsley - his long lost child.

The ITV soap announced Natasha would be returning to the soap later this year after a decade-long absence.

Actress Rachel Leskovac is returning to Coronation Street to mix things up for Nick (Credit: ITV)

She is set to run into Nick at the hospital where his stepson Oliver is being treated.

Fans have gone into overdrive convinced that it means Natasha was pregnant when she was run out of town by the Platts.

Viewers will remember that she terminated one pregnancy by Nick and then was desperate to fall pregnant again.

Fans think Natasha has Nick's secret child

One said: "Omg u was actually thinking Natasha should return with Nick's child! That would be good!"

A second said: "Maybe Natasha ended up having Nick’s baby after all and comes back with his child. Obviously the child wants to meet their real dad."

Could Natasha have Nick's secret child in Coronation Street? (Credit: ITV)

A third said: "If Natasha does return with Nick’s child I’d actually be so on board for that.

"I’m not a fan of Nick whatsoever but I think it’d be really interesting to see him with his own child and how he’d handle it. I think it’d add a whole new dynamic to his character which I’m here for."

In early autumn, at the hospital Nick is surprised to run into Natasha. The pair catch up on the news of the past decade but Nick is reluctant to tell Leanne about their chance meeting.

Speaking about her Corrie return, Rachel said: "I am very excited and proud to be welcomed back to Coronation Street, especially as so many old friends are still there.

“It's always great to be able to return to a character to explore a whole new path for them."

What happened between Nick and Natasha?

Back in 2010, Nick sparked up a relationship with Natasha, who worked in Audrey's salon as a hairdresser.

He later broke up with her and even when she discovered she was pregnant with his child, he refused to take her back. As a result, she terminated her pregnancy.

But eventually Nick came around to the idea of being a father and asked her to take him back, which she did.

But she kept the news of her abortion a secret until Gail found out and told a devastated Nick.

He then left Natasha again. Broken-hearted, she took an overdose but was found by her ex. Not long after she left Weatherfield in the back of a cab.

But what has she been up to these last 10 years? And will she return alone or will child?

