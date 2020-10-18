Coronation Street favourite David Platt will be left devastated next week as wife Shona mocks his rape ordeal.

The Corrie hairdresser was drugged and sexually assaulted in 2018 by mechanic Josh Tucker.

His wife Shona was there to support him through it – even when he dumped her as he struggled to cope.

She was instrumental in helping him get justice for what Josh did. However, since she was shot at Christmas and suffered a traumatic brain injury, things have changed.

What does Shona say to David on Coronation Street?

Now Shona doesn’t remember what she went though with David.

And she lacks inhibitions, often saying inappropriate things at the wrong times and not realising why they are inappropriate.

They’ve gone from being as close as two people can be to becoming basically strangers.

Next week she will leave David devastated when she accidentally mocks his rape ordeal.

David’s upset is compounded by Shona‘s support worker Aaron reducing his hours working with her – essentially leaving David to cope alone.

Coronation Street boss promises happy ending for pair

However, soap boss Iain Macleod has previously assured fans there is a happy ending coming for the couple.

Speaking earlier this year, Iain said: “We were very keen to make the David and Shona story a really unusual story about two people having to fall in love with each other again.

“They’ve gone from being as close as two people can be to becoming basically strangers.

“We wanted to explore how we got them back to closeness, intimacy and a happy ending. In short, it will be a happy ending.

“It will be resolved on or around Christmas, and I’m really pleased with the story.”

However, Iain did insist that Shona won’t suddenly return to her old self.

“The writing for ‘New Shona’ has been a lot of fun because she’s filterless and quite abrupt in her appraisal of people,” he said.

“We’re going to retain a lot of that moving forward.

“My mum had quite a serious head injury when I was in my teens. It does permanently shift your personality but not necessarily in a heinous, damaging way – but in a way that you have to get to know yourself again, and your family and friends have to get to know you again.

“It’d be dishonest to reset Shona to exactly how she was.

“There’ll be some long-term and permanent after-effects of her head injury, one of which will be her ‘speak before you think’ vibe that she’s got at the moment.”

