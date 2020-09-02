Coronation Street star David Neilson, who plays Roy Cropper, has explained his character almost took a sinister turn.

David first joined the soap in 1995 and the character Roy has become one of the most beloved on the show.

However David explained his alter ego was nearly different.

Speaking to The Mirror, he said: “When I read the script I thought: ‘This guy’s great, I wouldn’t mind five years of this.’ I wanted comfort and stability, so I thought strategically.

At first, people weren’t sure what to make of Roy (Credit: ITV)

“There was a lot of intrigue about Roy. He was a bit of a stalker and a drinker and stood too close to people, but these sort of characters don’t stay that long.”

It was a woman named Jane, who is a special needs teacher, who suggested he make Roy socially awkward rather than menacing.

David continued: “She said he might have Asperger’s syndrome and just not get it. I thought that was interesting, rather than him be the latest weirdo and sex pest.

Roy has been part of the show for 25 years (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Tim finally sees Geoff is a monster

“There was something abut him that was kind of endearing, so it was a case of emphasising that he was daft, rather than dangerous.

It has never been mentioned if Roy has a condition, but David prefers it that way.

He added: “It’s just a label isn’t it? My eldest brother would have been called special needs nowadays. It’s very handy to put somebody in a box, but it doesn’t do anything for that person.

Coronation Street: Roy Cropper

Roy gradually became a regular, vital and popular character.

Eventually he went on to marry Hayley. Viewers were left heartbroken when Hayley died in 2014.

In recent months, fans got to know more about Roy’s background when he discovered he had a half-brother Richard and a niece, Nina.

Nina now lives with Roy (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Faye and Sally find Geoff’s CCTV footage?

After Richard died, Nina came to live with Roy. They also invited Shona Platt to come live with them after she was released from a rehabilitation centre for memory loss.

Coronation Street airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.