Coronation Street's Colson Smith overjoyed as his character Craig is mentioned on The Chase

Coronation Street's Colson Smith was overjoyed as he was mentioned on The Chase in a question during last night's episode (Tuesday, March 24).

Colson reacted on his Instagram story, tagging Coronation Street, The Chase and Bradley Walsh.

In a video which had "day made" written on it, he had The Chase on his TV and said to fans: "Listen. Not this one. Listen."

In the episode during the final chase, Bradley asked the contestants: "Craig Tinker is a character in what long-running ITV soap?"

Colson's alter ego Craig was mentioned on The Chase (Credit: Instagram @colsonjsmith)

Colson yelled: "Corrie, Corrie, Corrie!"

The question was the last one and as Bradley revealed they got the answer correct just before the timer, Colson yelled: "Just in time! There we go, thank you. Well done Pat! Well done."

Colson said his day peaked at being a question on The Chase (Credit: Instagram @colsonjsmith)

He later posted a picture which said: "My day peaked at being a question on The Chase, what about you?"

He decided to post the video to his Instagram page where his fans and co-stars shared their excitement.

Sally Ann Matthews, who plays Jenny Connor wrote: "You're finally famous."

My day peaked at being a question on The Chase.

One fan wrote: "You know you have made it when you are a question on The Chase."

Colson's day, like most of the British public, was spent at home in isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When is Coronation Street on?

Colson has played Craig since 2011 (Credit: ITV)

On Sunday (March 22) it was announced that Coronation Street and Emmerdale would no longer be filming to protect cast and crew.

Last week it was revealed Corrie would be cutting it's weekly episodes from six to three as of Monday, March 30.

Coronation Street will continue to air Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. However instead of two episodes a night, only one will ir at 7.30pm.

The next episode of Coronation Street airs tonight at 7.30pm, followed by another episode at 8.30pm.

