Coronation Street star Colson Smith has filmed a documentary about his massive ten stone weight loss.

The Craig Tinker actor, 22, tells how he ‘self-harmed’ by binge eating as his weight crept up.

He said: “In the past 14 months I’ve learnt so much about myself, most of this was learnt while wearing my trainers and pounding the pavement.

“Back in January 2020 I thought it would be a good idea to start documenting some of my days in order to keep me motivated and to look back on one day.

“Twelve months later we started putting that together to make a short film entitled ‘Bored Of Being The Fat Kid’.

“Originally I planned on just watching this film alone in my bedroom one day and almost saying ‘Well Done Colson’ but now I feel I have the chance to maybe help someone else who was in the same position as me.

“The documentary is all about my experiences with running, Food, Fitness & weight loss.

“The reason I decided to make the film is it’s my chance to tell my truth in my way.”

Coronation Street: Colson Smith reveals he ‘self-harmed with food’

Speaking to promote the documentary, Colson opened up about his unhealthy eating habits before he lost the weight.

“I had a very bad relationship with food,” he told Entertainment Daily! and other media.

“It was negative, it was bingie, it was probably a disorder, you know. It was self harm.”

He added: “I got myself into a really unhealthy position.

“Food was a self harm to me like that, it was my comfort, and I didn’t realise how much damage I was doing to myself with it.”

The actor also revealed he didn’t lose weight from dodgy prawns as he previously claimed.

He said: “It’s just my way of telling my truth. For months and people have been asking me if I really ate dodgy prawns in Thailand and I lost weight from food poisoning.

“Obviously I didn’t but I didn’t want to be the person who preached about losing weight by eating less.

“It’s about changing in life which is why it’s taken me a year to decide to talk about it.”

Bored of Being the Fat Kid’s trailer will be released today on Colson’s YouTube channel at 10am.

