Coronation Street actor Charlie De Melo looks unrecognisable after shaving his head during lockdown

Coronation Street actor Charlie De Melo, who plays Imran Habeeb, looks almost unrecognisable after shaving his head during coronavirus lockdown.

Charlie posted a picture on a walk with his dog, showing off his new do.

Charlie usually keeps his hair longer, however he's decided to go for a much shorter look.

He captioned the post: "Government sanctioned walkies."

His co-stars, friends and fans rushed to comment on the post.

Former Corrie actor Ryan Clayton, who played Josh Tucker commented: "Gonna be Corrie's answer to Phil Mitchell when you go back."

Lucy Fallon, who recently left her Corrie role as Bethany Platt said: "Sorry but that's not you. Imposter x."

Charlie plays Imran in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Steve and Leanne rush Oliver to hospital

One fan wrote: "My goodness, you look so different but so much more handsome and younger."

Charlie isn't the only star to give his hair style a change.

Sorry but that's not you. Imposter.

On social media, Charlie often shares pictures with his pooch Toni.

Charlie appears to have a lot of love for golden retriever dogs, previously sharing pictures with puppies.

Earlier this year, Charlie, who is clearly a big dog lover, attended crufts with his mum.

Is Charlie De Melo single?

Charlie dated Nicola Thorp, but the pair split in late 2018 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Charlie previously dated his co-star Nicola Thorp, who played Nicola Rubenstein in Corrie.

However, according to The Sun, the pair split just before Christmas.

Since his split with Nicola, he appears to still be single.

What is happening with Coronation Street during the coronavirus lockdown?

Coronation Street has stopped filming (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Naked pictures of Asha go viral

Currently, the cast of Coronation Street are off work as the soap has stopped production due to coronavirus.

The decision has also been made to reduce weekly episodes from six to three.

The next episode of Coronation Street airs tonight (Wednesday, April 8) at 7.30pm.

Coronation Street’s scheduling pattern has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The show now airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!