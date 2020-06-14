Coronation Street's Carla and Peter to split as relationship hits rocks hints Chris Gascoyne

Coronation Street fans might not want to get too comfortable about Carla Connor and Peter Barlow's happy lives - as things are about to hit the rocks.

The couple have had their fair share of ups and downs over the years.

They have both cheated on each other, both had drinking problems and both left the cobbles entirely.

Viewers know that Carla had a horrific year in 2019 when she suffered a devastating mental health breakdown after the suicide of Aidan Connor and the collapse of her factory, Underworld.

Blaming herself for the accident which killed Rana Habeeb, Carla was plagued by delusional thoughts and disappeared from the cobbles for a while.

Eventually Peter found her and saved her and with medical intervention Carla recovered and the pair are happy again.

But now things will change - and it's not looking good for them.

Peter actor Chris Gascoyne has revealed that after months of stability and happiness the couple will be thrown up against things.

And it could mean they split.

Speaking on Corrie's Good News, Chris said: "I think they’ve been getting on incredibly well for a long time now.

"And of course you know in Coronation Street you can’t get on too long, too well.

"So I do know that there is something coming up that does actually upset the relationship in a big way."

Carla faces down a woman from her past (Credit: ITV)

And for fans wondering if the mystery woman Chelsey has anything to do with the bump in the road - Chris has ruled it out.

He added: "And I am not talking about this storyline that I think you’re going to see next week.

"We have got somewhere to move to but I think it might be a long and quite difficult road that Carla and Peter are travelling."

Carla WILL become Queen of the Cobbles again

Corrie boss Ian Macleod has insisted that Carla will return to her rightful place at the top of the cobbles.

He said: "First we all felt that we wanted to see Carla regain her status as queen of the cobbles.

"After the mental health story we told, I felt like we had to have a period where she looked after herself rather than ran a business like the kind of ball-breaking go-getter we know that she can be.

"All of that has given me an appetite to see her get back in the saddle, so we'll see her regain some of her former status."

But will she lose Peter in the process?

