Coronation Street's Bill Roache selling 'virtual hugs' for £35

Coronation Street star Bill Roache is selling ‘virtual hugs’ for £35.

The Ken Barlow actor has become the latest soap star to sign up to charge fans for video messages and in this case hugs from the internet.

Bill plays Ken Barlow in the show (Credit: ITV)

He is offering videos for fans on Connect Video Messages - and a plug says: "Book yours now and get a virtual hug from William."

Speaking on an introductory video Bill tells fans: "People often come up to me and say ‘oh hello, will you say a quick word to my girlfriend’ or ‘wish my mother happy birthday’.

"And you know something, I always do it because I find it wonderful to be part of making somebody's day…"

But the service isn’t free and Bill’s charging £35 for the video.

Earlier this year Simon Gregson signed up to offer a similar service - but he only charges £30.

Simon’s page revealed that stars of the soap cannot mention it in the video.

Simon Gregson also sells videos to fans

In a warning posted on the website, it reads: "Simon cannot mention character names/locations etc from the TV programme that he is in!"

It continued: "Great as gifts for birthdays, Christmas, weddings, personal connections and much more. You can watch, download, share, and keep your video forever."

Simon Gregson also sells messages to fans (Credit: ITV)

Subscribers are told that most videos are done within a few days to two weeks.

They are urged to include details such as interests, hobbies, hometown, birthday and age so that Simon can make the video "as interesting and personalised as possible".

Corrie fans seemed more than happy with their messages provided by Celeb VM - with or without the mention of his employer - with one gushing: "I appreciate this so much! I think my wife will find this video to be very special."

Another added: "Thank you so very much for the personal video! I was all smiles watching and listening to what Simon had to say. I love this idea and I hope that a lot more people get involved!

"A wonderful early birthday present to me!"

A third said: "Absolutely brilliant. She was so surprised when I put this on the main TV!! Thanks to Simon for doing this, fantastic and a quick turnaround from request to receiving the video!"

