Coronation Street's Beverley Callard reveals results of latest DIY lockdown project

Coronation Street star Beverley Callard has revealed the results of her latest DIY lockdown project.

The actress has done up her dining room floor and shared snaps of the project to her Instagram account.

She captioned the post "Lockdown DIY project completed. Stay safe all."

Her followers commented on the post.

One wrote: "Gorgeous room!"

A second commented: "Beautiful floor."

A third said: "Looks really good."

Another added: "Wow so gorgeous x."

Beverley posted another picture showing off the room from the other side.

Beverley Callard painting and decorating

Beverley has previously revealed her love for painting and decorating and even admitted she would like to become a plasterer.

Back in 2018, she said: "I'm actually doing a course in polish plastering.

"I love painting and decorating. If I could afford it, I'd leave my job and I'd never wear a wonderbra or false eyelashes ever again.

"I'd have a tracksuit on and I'd paint and decorate my entire life."

Beverley has previously talked about her love of painting and decorating (Credit: ITV)

Beverley Callard leaving Coronation Street

Last year it was announced Beverley Callard would be leaving her role as Liz McDonald in 2020.

Beverley has played Liz for 30 years.

Beverley has played Liz for 30 years (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Two people arrive from Carla's past

He said: "Something horrific occurs that draws in a few different clans on the Street and forces them to deal with the hardest thing anyone would ever have to deal with.

He added: "The idea is that Liz attempts to do something heroic for her son as a result of this story I'm hinting at for Steve and Tracy.

"Her efforts probably go slightly wrong in a way that will corrupt her relationship with Steve and ultimately determine that the best place for her is not in Weatherfield."

What is Beverley doing after she leaves Coronation Street?

Shortly after she announced her departure from the soap, it was revealed Beverley will be going on a UK tour of the Thunder Girls.

RESCHEDULED:

The Thunder Girls has been rescheduled to Thursday 16th – Saturday 18th September 2021.https://t.co/1TEbftlSZt — Tyne Theatre & Opera House (@TyneOperaHouse) March 24, 2020

Read More: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Gary to be redeemed after criminal storyline?

However it appears dates have been reschedule due to the pandemic.

Have you been doing any DIY projects in lockdown? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!