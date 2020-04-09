Coronation Street's Andy Whyment is enjoying fun in the sun with his family

Coronation Street's Andy Whyment revealed he should be on holiday as he tries to keep his kids entertained during coronavirus lockdown.

The actor posted a family holiday picture to his Instagram stories.

Andy was supposed to be going on holiday with his family (Credit: Instagram @andywhy36)

Alongside the picture he wrote: "Jamaica 08.04.2019" and "We should be en route to the Bahamas now but at least the sun is shining here."

Andy also shared videos of his children enjoying games in the garden, including golf.

Andy revealed he's keeping his kids entertained in the garden (Credit: Instagram @andywhy36)

Currently the actor is off work due to the coronavirus pandemic as Coronation Street has halted production.

After it was announced Coronation Street had suspended filming, Andy revealed it had been a "tough week" at work with the rewrites and changes with cast members going into self-isolation.

He also added how proud he was of everyone who works on the show for getting through it.

However it seems Andy is enjoying his time off work with his wife Nichola and their two kids Thomas and Hollie.

Did Andy Whyment win I'm A Celebrity?

Last year Andy flew to Australia in order to compete in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Andy came second to Jacqueline Jossa in I'm A Celebrity 2019 series (Credit: ITV)

Andy came in second place behind former EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa.

The Corrie actor was in the jungle alongside former Olympian and American TV reality star Caitlyn Jenner, Capital breakfast show host Roman Kemp and former EastEnders actor Cliff Parisi to name a few.

Andy plays Kirk in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

While he was in Oz, Andy's alter Corrie alter ego Kirk Sutherland was off-screen.

Andy wasn't the only Corrie star to compete in a celebrity TV show, as Lisa George, who plays Kirk's wife Beth, competed in Dancing On Ice.

Did you see Andy in I'm A Celebrity?

Coronation Street's scheduling pattern has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The soap now airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm.

